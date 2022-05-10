Members of the Warrenton Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to lower the town’s real estate tax rate this year to 4 cents per $100 of assessed value, one-fifth lower than last year’s rate. The decision eliminates $220,000 in revenue from the draft fiscal year 2023 budget, which is scheduled to be finalized by mid-June and will take effect July 1.
Council members did not discuss Tuesday what spending items could be cut — or revenue increased — to make up for the reduction in revenue. A work session on the budget is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.
Last month, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors voted to lower the county’s real estate tax rate — which town real estate owners also pay — by 9 cents to 90.3 cents. Both the town and county decisions were driven by rising values of real estate and the corresponding concern that increased tax bills, even with flat or reduced rates, could be too great a burden on county residents amid high inflation.
Real estate in the county and town is reassessed every four years, and last year’s reassessment found that the market value of real estate had risen by more than 20% in both the town and county since 2017. Still, keeping Warrenton’s real estate tax rate flat at 5 cents — already an historic low — would have increased the average homeowner’s tax bill by just $3 per month.
The meals tax, however, is the largest single source of operating revenue for the town, and a proposed increase in that tax from 4% to 6% would raise $1.5 million this year, according to town budget officials. County supervisors adopted a 6% meals tax last for businesses outside town limits; there was no public opposition from restaurants during the county budget process.
Overall, the draft FY 2023 Warrenton budget would increase general fund expenditures from $16.3 million to $18.2 million, largely driven by personnel costs. Total expenditures would increase from $26.5 million to $32.4 million, in part to address what town official say are long-neglected maintenance issues in the town’s water and sewer infrastructure.
At stake for town employees are 5% cost-of-living raises in the proposed budget along with additional merit-based raises of up to 2%. The proposed budget would also fund a “hazardous duty supplement” to first responders’ retirement funds along with adding about six full-time-equivalent positions to the town payroll, including a police sergeant.
Only two people — both former town councilmen — spoke at a public hearing on the budget Tuesday evening. Alec Burnett, now president of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that restaurants had concerns that the proposed increase to the meals tax would drive some customers away at a time when food services businesses are still recovering from the pandemic. David Norden expressed opposition to any effective increase to business or personal tax bills, arguing that the town council should cut spending instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.