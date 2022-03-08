Members of the Warrenton Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to continue to allow “parklets” and weekend street closures in Old Town Warrenton for the third straight year – but this time around, the town will expand its hours and allow the Warrenton Farmer’s Market to operate on Main Street every Saturday morning.
The initiative, part of broader efforts known as “Roll Out Warrenton,” began in 2020 and was continued in 2021 to help businesses in Old Town respond to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, Main Street was closed only on Friday and Saturday evenings. But starting April 22, Main Street will be continuously closed on weekends from Friday at 4:30 p.m. until Saturday at 10 p.m. between Court Street and 3rd Street. And the Saturday morning Warrenton Farmers Market will move from the parking lot behind Town Hall onto Main Street.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said the hours could be tweaked before or after the first weekend.
Additionally, Culpeper Street between Hotel Street and Main Street will be closed, but two-way traffic will be allowed on Culpeper Street from Hotel Street to Lee Street. That section of the road is normally one way.
“The success of the businesses that we've seen over the past two years attracting more people to Warrenton as a destination warrants the experiment to see if a weekend pedestrian mall is sustainable,” Nevill said. “We want to see if this is something we can build on to attract new businesses.”
Councilman Renard Carlos said the plan would provide the town with an innovative way to “reimagine” Main Street. But he said if it doesn’t work out, the town could always go back to the drawing board and reassess it. “We've made progress. And our job is to get back to work, and continue to make more progress,” Carlos said.
Several Main Street business owners and Warrenton residents weighed in on the plan at Tuesday’s meeting.
John McAuliff, board chairman for Experience Old Town Warrenton, told town council the organization supports the continuation of Main Street closures, and urged the town council not to end the program.
“I don’t need to tell you how much we all lost during the pandemic, but one thing we gained is that we do not need to waste resources and time encouraging people to come to Warrenton, they are already coming,” McAuliff said. Without at least partial street closures, McAuliff said, “we will lose the influx of tourists and visitors overnight and have to start from scratch.”
When the road closures end at 3rd Street, she said, shoppers don’t see a reason to continue down Main Street to visit the businesses at the other end of the road.
Jen Robinson, the owner of Denim and Pearls restaurant on Main Street, was in favor of the street closures. She said “Rollout Warrenton” had been valuable to her business and has helped bring an influx of out-of-town visitors to the area.
“The sense of community that it brings has been a great addition,” Robinson said. “It brings people together.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
