Ordinance for special-event permits will protect political speech
The Warrenton Town Council approved a new ordinance on permits for “organized public gatherings” that waives the $100 application fee for groups engaging in political free speech.
Political speech is protected by the U.S. Constitution. Scott Christian, of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, thanked the council for its “commitment to our Constitution” and said, “Our local democratic institutions will be strengthened by your actions.”
Christian is an organizer of the Black Lives Matter Vigils for Action, which gathers every Saturday morning in downtown Warrenton. The council delayed a vote on the ordinance last month after members of the group said the fee posed a financial burden for groups that gather frequently.
As first written, the ordinance required an application fee of $100 that would cover seven days of gatherings, either consecutive or spread out over weeks or months. A new application fee would be required after each batch of seven gatherings. The ordinance lacked an exception for political speech.
The revised ordinance says, “No application fee is due for events with the primary purpose of political speech,” which is defined as, “interactive communication involving political conduct and words that are intended to directly rally public support for a particular issue, position, or candidate.”
The unanimous vote in favor of the ordinance came at the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, July 12.
Council asks VDOT to consider funding three new roundabouts
The Warrenton Town Council unanimously agreed to ask the Virginia Department of Transportation to consider funding roundabouts to ease traffic congestion and increase safety at three intersections along Lee Highway through Warrenton’s business district.
Council members voted without comment at their regular meeting Tuesday, July 12, to apply for state and federal funding through VDOT’s Smart Scale program. The deadline for applications is Aug. 1. Funding recipients would be announced in June of 2023 and the earliest a chosen project could start would be fiscal year 2026. No citizens spoke about the projects at a public hearing during the meeting.
The three projects VDOT will consider are included in Plan Warrenton 2040, the town’s guiding document for future decisions about development, preservation and other components of community life. The projects are proposed for three intersections:
Broadview Avenue, Winchester Street and Lee Highway. A roundabout at this intersection would improve traffic flow, reduce crashes by up to 60% and improve the safety of pedestrian crossings, according to VDOT. This would be a multi-lane hybrid roundabout.
U.S. 17, Broadview Avenue/Shopping Center.
Lee Highway and Blackwell Road. The intersection would be reconfigured to a multi-lane hybrid roundabout that will improve traffic flow, reduce crashes up to 60 percent and improve the safety of pedestrians, according to VDOT.
Two of the projects — Broadview/Winchester/Lee Highway and U.S. 17/Broadview/shopping center — have been submitted to VDOT in the past but failed to gain approval. They are being resubmitted because VDOT changed the scoring system for determining which projects can move forward in the selection process.The Warrenton projects fare better under the new scoring system.
Since 2020, the town and VDOT have been reviewing ways to improve the safety of intersections along the Broadview/Lee Highway corridor. In June, VDOT officials told the town the three projects had passed pre-screening reviews and applications for the projects could be submitted. Competition for VDOT Smart Scale funding is often fierce.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
