The Warrenton Town Council on Wednesday night rejected Harris Teeter’s proposal for a gas station near the grocery chain’s store at the North Rock Shopping Center on Fletcher Drive, after nearby residents raised concerns at a public hearing about everything from potentially toxic fumes, potentially dangerous traffic patterns to the possibility of light and noise pollution.
The shopping center is near the intersection of Blackwell Road and U.S. 29.
The council voted 4 to 3 to deny Harris Teeter’s proposed revision to the North Rock Planned Unit Development Master Plan and its request for a special-use permit to allow for the construction of an eight-pump service station. The gas station would have been built at a shopping-center site originally intended for a bank with drive-through lanes.
Several residents of the North Rock neighborhood spoke in opposition to the gas station Wednesday night. “I want you to know that North Rock is adamantly opposed to a gas station in the North Rock Shopping Center,” said Roy Francis, president of the North Rock Residential Association.
“Please consider the safety and welfare of the residents of North Rock and the citizens of the town of Warrenton,” Francis said. “Because of the access issues, I caution you that should a major disastrous event take place at that location, I hesitate to say this, but your vote could be responsible,” he said. Opponents argued that the proposed site would be hard for emergency vehicles to access should an accident of some sort occur.
Council member Bill Semple (Ward 2) said that after reviewing the application, he could not vote in favor of it. “For example, the entrance is too sharp, and I think it's dangerous. And there are other aspects of the application that I feel will affect the safety, health and welfare of our residents.”
Council rejects plan for affordable apartments in Old Town
The Warrenton Town Council also rejected a proposal that would have created at least 60 and eventually as many as 136 affordable housing units in the core of Old Town and the rest of its small central business district.
The apartments would have gone above shops in the central business district. Up to 1,108 units, averaging 500 square feet, but no smaller than 300 square feet, could be built. A property owner who built four or more units would be required to make 25% of those units affordable under HUD guidelines, which are based on tenants’ income and other factors.
Understanding the true impact of the proposal on parking and trash pickup in Old Town is very difficult, Heroux said prior to voting. “There is some goodness in this, and I see that,” Heroux said. But too many questions remain unanswered, he said. “What I’m trying to understand is the true impact.”
Despite their enthusiasm for affordable housing, council members continued to worry about parking for new renters in Old Town, where parking already is sometimes difficult to find. The proposed zoning text amendment would have required property owners to demonstrate they could provide adequate parking on-site or conduct a traffic study showing adequate parking was available within municipal lots. If they couldn’t, they would pay the town $3,650 per space to help fund future parking improvements.
Hamby said he shared many of Heroux’s concerns. “I don't think we ever answered parking,” he said. “I don't think that we ever answered trash. There's a lot of questions with this.
“I’m not going to support this the way it is, but I think there's some stuff in here that we should work on, that we can use as an opportunity,” Hamby said.
Councilman Renard Carlos supported the plan and suggested tabling the proposal to allow time for more study of potential problems. He said he hopes to put together an affordable housing committee. Carlos had previously been given the go-head to create an affordable housing committee, but Carlos said that it did not come together.
Councilman Sean Polster (at large) and Mayor Carter Nevill recused themselves from voting because they own property in Old Town. (Nevill would only have voted in the case of a tie.)
Carlos recently received a $1,000 campaign contribution from Malcom Alls, a real estate investor who was among the investors who initiated the proposal. Carlos did not recuse himself.
