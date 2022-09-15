The Warrenton Town Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13, unanimously agreed to put “teeth” into a zoning ordinance intended to ensure homeowners in the historic district keep their properties from falling into extreme disrepair.A public hearing on the text amendment was held before the vote. 

“What I like about what we’re doing here is at least we are setting a standard of safety, and I think that is really our primary responsibility,” said Bill Semple (Ward 2). “For those of us who really love old houses, it’s a passion,” he said. “We also realize that not everyone shares that passion, but nevertheless live in these houses (and) still must adhere to a basic standard. 

