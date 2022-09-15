The Warrenton Town Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13, unanimously agreed to put “teeth” into a zoning ordinance intended to ensure homeowners in the historic district keep their properties from falling into extreme disrepair. A public hearing on the text amendment was held before the vote.
“What I like about what we’re doing here is at least we are setting a standard of safety, and I think that is really our primary responsibility,” said Bill Semple (Ward 2). “For those of us who really love old houses, it’s a passion,” he said. “We also realize that not everyone shares that passion, but nevertheless live in these houses (and) still must adhere to a basic standard.
“I think there are a number of buildings in Old Town that do need to be looked at, and they need to be repaired or some remedial action needs to be taken,” Semple said.
The town council approved two primary changes to the existing zoning ordinance:
Hazardous buildings or structures. Zoning officials will now be able toorder a structure demolished without the review or approval of the Architectural Review Board if it presents “an imminent danger to life or property” and was “immediately necessary for the protection of life or property.” If a property can be repaired “by reasonable means,” the zoning administrator has the authority to have the property repaired and to bill the owner.
Demolition by neglect. The changes provide a more detailed definition of exactly what demolition by neglect looks like. It includes deterioration of foundations, roofs, chimneys, peeling paint and rotting wood, among other aspects of the building. If people failed to maintain their property and did not cooperate with town zoning officials, they could be found guilty of a Class 2 Misdemeanor for each day the violation continued. Zoning officials would determine whether a case for neglect existed.
Last month, the Warrenton Planning Commission at its regular August meeting unanimously recommended the town council approve the property-maintenance updates to the zoning ordinance. Changes to zoning ordinances are made through text amendments.
The Warrenton Town Council initiated the amendments at its April meeting. Mayor Carter Nevill said the council moved forward with the text amendments at the request of Warrenton residents.
Two people testified at the town council public hearing on the changes to the zoning ordinance for the local historic district, which is roughly bounded by Main, Waterloo, Alexandria, Winchester, Culpeper, High, Falmouth, Lee and Horner streets.
Winston Watt, who lives on Winchester Street within the historic district, supported the changes. He said he and his wife love old homes and renovated their residence into what he called their version of paradise. Once the couple began pulling weeds on the property, neighbors began following suit. “I think we brought up the value of our community and the surrounding properties,” Watt said.
Elsewhere in the historic district, some homes are in extremely poor shape and have been for all the 27 years Watt has lived here. “We noticed when we first came to town there were some houses that had a lot of potential,” Watt said. Today, some of those homes look about the same as they did in the mid-1990s, full of unrealized potential, he said.
“Those of us who have historical houses, we’ve invested a lot of money, time, energy, sweat, tears, and they are not easy to keep, and we’re very proud of them,” Watt said. “If this [ordinance] is just window dressing, don’t waste our time, don’t build up expectations,” Watt said. Does Warrenton have staff with the backbone and courage to do what needs to be done? Watt asked.
Jean Boenish also testified on the zoning text amendments. She was worried that people, especially older residents, might be expected to do work they can’t afford. She suggested following the example of towns that have set up programs to help people who are unable to make needed repairs.
Warrenton officials said that the town has the capability to help.
“I believe there are grants that individuals can apply for,” Rob Walton, director of community development, noted at an earlier meeting of the town planning commission. In addition, he said his department has been reaching out to contractors willing to help at a reduced cost. If a problem is small, some contractors may simply donate their time, he said.
Other town council members weighed in on the zoning changes. James Hartman (Ward 4) said, “It’s about compliance. It’s not about harassment, and it’s not about forcing people to spend money they don’t have on things they can’t afford. The town is working to bring these properties into compliance and not demolition,” Hartman said.
Mayor Carter Nevill agreed. “This is not meant to become a punitive measure unless that is a last resort,” he said. And yes, the town has the backbone to bring very dilapidated homes into compliance with town ordinances, he said.
Homes in very bad condition hurt the quality of life in Warrenton, Nevill said. They hurt residents who mow their grass and put fresh paint on their homes. Some property owners in the local historic district can afford to fix dilapidated homes, but don’t do it, he said.
“This ordinance now gives us the regulatory authority to make sure that we are able to address these problems and reach outcomes that are desirable and asked for by our community,” Nevill said. “When these houses are restored, rehabilitated and brought up to safe standards, every single resident in this community benefits from it.”
Walton expects most homeowners will be willing to work with zoning officials. His department is now addressing issues at 203 Winchester St., 92 Winchester St. and 151 Main St., Walton said in an email. “Complaints remain anonymous, and we are currently working with each property owner to try and abate the violations,” Walton said.
None of those properties has been deemed unsafe to inhabit, and so would not fall under the proposed text amendment to the zoning code. No one lives at 203 Winchester St., which is shielded from the street by vegetation. No one answered the door when a Fauquier Times reporter knocked at 151 Main Street, where Walton said the owner has agreed to make repairs to the porch.
The third property is 92 Winchester St., where Walton said the owner has piles of vines at the curb that need to be disposed of. The owner, Keith MacDonald, said the town is required to remove the vines as part of its trash collection.
The town disagrees. Walton on Friday filed two misdemeanor complaints against MacDonald, one concerning outdoor storage in a residential zone and one for failure to obtain a building permit. Both were filed in Fauquier General District Court.
The complaints did not provide details about which properties were alleged to be out of compliance. Arraignment on the charge of failure to obtain a building permit is set for Sept. 16. A hearing on the outdoor storage complaint is set for the same date. The purpose of the town ordinance for outdoor storage in a residential area (Article IV Sec. 11-71) is “to insure a safe and healthy area free from hazards and the accumulation of materials that could harbor vermin or their breeding.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.