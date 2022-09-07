Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
The Warrenton Town Council will hold a public hearing Sept. 13 to decide whether to put “teeth” into a zoning ordinance intended to ensure homeowners in the historic district keep their properties from falling into extreme disrepair.
“We are hoping to clean up some of the property maintenance issues here in the town,” said Rob Walton, director of community development. “This hasn’t been enforced as well as it could have been.”
“Staff continues to strive to work with property owners, as compliance is always the preferred goal,” according to a memorandum from Walton’s staff. “Unfortunately, there are instances when property owners choose not to maintain their property, and enforcement becomes necessary.”
The hearing, which is scheduled during the council’s regular September meeting, will address two primary changes to the existing zoning ordinance:
Hazardous buildings or structures. If the town council approves the changes, zoning officials would be able to order a structure demolished without the review or approval of the Architectural Review Board if it presented “an imminent danger to life or property” and was “immediately necessary for the protection of life or property.” If a property could be repaired “by reasonable means,” the zoning administrator would have the authority to have the property repaired and bill the owner.
Demolition by Neglect. If approved, the proposed changes provide a more detailed definition of exactly what demolition by neglect looks like. It includes deterioration of foundations, roofs, chimneys, peeling paint and rotting wood, among other things. If people failed to maintain their property and did not cooperate with town zoning officials, they could be found guilty of a Class 2 Misdemeanor for each day the violation continued. Zoning officials would determine whether a case for neglect existed.
The Warrenton Planning Commission at its regular August meeting unanimously recommended the town council approve the property-maintenance update to the zoning ordinance. Changes to zoning ordinances are made through text amendments. The Warrenton Town Council at its April meeting initiated the amendments.
A few planning commission members had questions. “Is there currently any property that has prompted this change, or something in recent history that is prompting this change?” Steve Ainsworth asked.
“We’re not picking out a particular parcel, but there are a number of properties in the historic district that we have been doing some enforcement on,” Walton responded. “The town code enforcement provisions also apply to the historic district, so we can use those, as well, for property maintenance.”
In addition, the town is in the process of updating codes that are outdated, and that includes the zoning ordinance for the historic district, Walton said.
Planning commission member Ali Zarabi asked what would happen if homeowners are unable to pay for much-needed repairs.
“I believe there are grants that individuals can apply for,” Walton responded. In addition, he said his department has been reaching out to contractors willing to help at a reduced cost or, if a problem is small, some contractors may simply donate their time.
John Albertella, a former town council member, was the only person to testify at a public hearing on the proposed text amendment at the August meeting of the Warrenton Planning Commission. He is in favor of the changes.
“What is happening is there have been some egregious cases of non-enforcement of property maintenance to the extent that we have historic treasures in town that are owned by a handful of people who for one reason or another are allowing them to decay before our very eyes,” Albertella said after the meeting.
The proposed text amendments are much needed to preserve Warrenton’s historic district, Albertella said. “It’s a new day dawning.”
Walton said his office also consults with the Warrenton Architectural Review Board on distressed properties. The mission of the ARB is to protect against deterioration in the historic district. It must approve any exterior changes to structures in the local historic district, roughly bounded by Main, Waterloo, Alexandria, Winchester, Culpeper, High, Falmouth, Lee and Horner streets.
Walton expects most homeowners will be willing to work with zoning officials. His department is now addressing issues at 203 Winchester St., 92 Winchester St. and 151 Main St., Walton said in an email. “Complaints remain anonymous, and we are currently working with each property owner to try and abate the violations,” Walton said.
None of those properties has been deemed unsafe to inhabit, and so would not fall under the proposed text amendment to the zoning code. No one lives at 203 Winchester St., which is shielded from the street by vegetation. No one answered the door when a Fauquier Times reporter knocked at 151 Main Street, where Walton said the owner has agreed to make repairs to the porch.
The third property is 92 Winchester St., where Walton said the owner has piles of vines at the curb that need to be disposed of. The owner, Keith MacDonald, said the town is required to remove the vines as part of its trash collection.
Walton disagrees. “We have not been picking that up, and we are not going to.”
MacDonald owns other properties that are in poor shape, according to Albertella. Those include a home at the corner of Diagonal and Winchester streets near the Warrenton branch of the Fauquier County Public Library, and 3 Hotel Street, across the street from the old Warren Green Hotel.
MacDonald blames the town for the way both properties look.
The town dragged its feet on building permits and inspections over a period of years, making progress on the building at Diagonal and Winchester difficult, he said. In addition, 3 Hotel Street floods when it rains because the town built the sidewalk up against his property and because the roadway channels rainwater into his property, repeatedly flooding the basement. The changes to the sidewalk and roadway caused him large financial losses because of flooding, he said.
“That was before my time,” Walton said of 3 Hotel St. “I am not very familiar with it. At the moment, we are trying to keep up with the work we have.”
