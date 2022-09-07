PHOTO_FT_news_historic houses 151 main st.jpg

The town is working with the owner of this property at 151 Main St. to repair the porch. The owner could not be reached for comment.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Colleen LaMay

The Warrenton Town Council will hold a public hearing Sept. 13 to decide whether to put “teeth” into a zoning ordinance intended to ensure homeowners in the historic district keep their properties from falling into extreme disrepair.

“We are hoping to clean up some of the property maintenance issues here in the town,” said Rob Walton, director of community development. “This hasn’t been enforced as well as it could have been.”

Download PDF Warrenton Historic District map.pdf

