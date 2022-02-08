Warrenton Town Council supports reviving ‘parklets’ this year

At a work session Tuesday morning, members of Warrenton Town Council expressed support for reinstating the program that allows businesses in Old Town Warrenton to use public parking spaces for outdoor dining and other business amenities. Council members agreed to finalize details by next month.
The "parklets" were first implemented in May of 2020 as restaurants were permitted to resume outdoor dining in the wake of the pandemic’s first wave. In the spring of 2021, employees of the town’s public works department built about a dozen parking-space-sized installations with railings for businesses to use; those will be used again this year.
“The value of these ‘parklets’ has proven itself beyond our wildest expectations,” said Mayor Carter Nevill on Tuesday.
Refuse and recycling pickup
The town’s two trash trucks are nearing the end of their lifecycles, and council members expressed general support Tuesday morning for purchasing two semi-automated refuse trucks to replace them. A final quote, expected to total about $600,000, will be presented to the council for a decision next month.
Over a 10-year period, purchasing the new trucks would save the town about $1.3 million, budget manager Rea Price explained, since the trucks require only two employees each to operate, down from the current three. (A robotic arm picks up and empties trash and recycling bins.)
That would also free up public works employees who are currently taken from other divisions to work on refuse pickup, said public works director Frank Cassidy. And, he said, the automated trucks sort trash and recycling streams much more efficiently and could give the town a cost-efficient avenue to resume picking up glass recycling from residents’ curbsides.
Some federal stimulus funds remain unallocated
About $7.2 million of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation has been earmarked, leaving $3.2 million unallocated, according to finance director Stephanie Miller.
Council members discussed in broad terms Tuesday morning using the remaining funds to promote tourism and incentivize affordable housing, but no concrete proposals have yet been made.
Of the money that has been earmarked, $4 million is set aside for water and sewer infrastructure projects, $2 million for parks and recreation, $597,000 to purchase new refuse trucks, $312,000 for administration costs and the rest for sidewalk and road projects.
Redistricting may affect only 20 parcels
The constitutionally mandated redistricting process may only affect about 20 households, according to a map supported by the town council. A public hearing, set for next month, must be held before the maps can be finalized.
Council members Tuesday morning said that they generally agreed with a reconfiguration of Warrenton’s five wards that would move the 20 parcels on Gale Court and Driftwood Court from Ward 3 to Ward 2. All of the parcels are in the Breezewood subdivision.
This year’s town elections affect only the council’s two at-large seats and the mayoral position; candidates for ward-level seats will next be on the ballot in 2024.
