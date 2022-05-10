A comment from Warrenton Town Councilman Kevin Carter (Ward 5) summed up the dilemma facing the council after an hour-long budget work session on Tuesday morning. “We really can’t have it both ways,” he said. “We want to reduce the taxes and keep them low, but we also want to fund the town.” He pointed out that operating costs for services like police and public works have increased with inflation, just as costs have increased in the private sector.
Still, some council members expressed concern over maintaining or increasing taxes to pay for those increased expenses, although council members did not lay out any concrete proposals about what expenses to cut if tax revenue remained flat or decreased. In particular, no member of council expressed a willingness to cut cost-of-living and merit-based raises for town employees — including police officers — out of the budget.
The proposed $32.4 million fiscal year 2023 budget being considered by the council would keep the real estate tax rate at 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, increasing the average annual tax bill by $38 because of last year’s reassessment. The budget proposal would also raise the meals tax, the largest single source of revenue for the town, from 4% to 6%, and double the cigarette tax from 20 cents to 40 cents per pack. Utility bills would also increase by an average of 7.3% annually for five years to address what town officials say are long-neglected critical maintenance needs in the town’s water and sewer infrastructure.
A public hearing and vote on the real estate tax rate is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. A work session to address the budget in more detail will be held Wednesday, May 18 and a final spending plan is scheduled to be adopted June 14.
The current tax rate on real estate is by far the lowest among towns in the region, and one-third of Warrenton’s rate in the mid-2000s. But Carter, for instance, said that the real estate tax rate should be lowered to collect the exact same amount of revenue as last year — meaning that $220,000 would need either to be cut from the proposed budget or compensated by other revenue sources.
Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2), on the other hand, expressed concern over the increased meals tax rate, arguing that it could hurt restaurants, although he did not lay out any alternatives for making up the $1.5 million in revenue that increase is expected to generate. “Any tax increase has to be thoroughly justified and I don’t believe that we’ve gone through the process,” he said.
Members of council universally agreed that any tax impact to town residents should be carefully considered. Councilman Brett Hamby (Ward 3), however, was among those cautioning that reducing tax revenue now could hurt the town’s ability to provide services in the future. “We cannot procure products for the same price as we did in fiscal year 2022 … or [FY 2021],” he said. “We need to play the long game, more than any budget that we have done before … we need to make sure we maintain the services we provide.”
Mayor Carter Nevill echoed Hamby’s concerns, arguing that the town budget should not be overly reliant on one source of revenue. “I think from the standpoint of long-term fiscal stability … leaving so many of our eggs in one basket may put us at risk,” he said of Carter’s suggestion to lower the real estate tax rate. “I feel like we are — there’s an inherent risk in keeping it as low as it is.”
Nevill emphasized that the town’s budget had been flat — and in some ways reduced — during the pandemic. “We’ve had two years of flat budgets without any of the increases, so as we look at this it’s easy to see it in a vacuum,” he said. “However, we have put the brakes on — significantly reduced the budget. … I think it’s important to see this as catching up to where we would, should have been … outside of the pandemic.”
The proposed FY 2023 Town of Warrenton budget can be found here.
