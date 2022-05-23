The Warrenton Town Council met for a budget work session May 18 to brainstorm about how to reconcile its May 10 decision to cut the town’s real estate tax rate — from 5 cents per $100 of assessed value to 4 cents — with its budget objectives. Although everyone seemed to agree that employee raises were a non-negotiable, there was no consensus on what to cut to make up for the reduced revenue.
The revised tax rate will already reduce the town’s revenue by $205,253 for FY2023, but will also affect FY2022 revenues, reducing them by $95,000. At the meeting, council members said that they want to reduce or maintain other tax rates, which could force further cuts to their spending wish list.
The town’s 2023 budget is scheduled to be finalized by mid-June and will take effect July 1.
Council members, ultimately responsible for passing a budget, had few concrete suggestions to pay for $1.9 million in new general-fund expenditures this year without raising revenue, instead asking staff to find solutions. Council members directed staff to provide options for department-level cuts by its next budget meeting, tentatively set for June 7 or 8.
Councilman Kevin Carter (Ward 5) said, “We have a responsibility to a number of constituencies: the staff and the taxpayers.” He spoke of the inflation residents are dealing with at the gas pumps and the grocery store. “I cannot in good faith raise taxes until we determine any ways we can cut expenses.”
He said, “My suggestion is to come up with a revenue source we are comfortable with, then have the town manager decide how to make it work. It’s not our job to get into the weeds to decide what gets cut.”
In the current draft of the budget, employees would receive 5% cost-of-living raises along with additional merit-based raises of up to 2%. The proposed budget would also fund a “hazardous duty supplement” to first responders’ retirement funds along with adding about six full-time-equivalent positions to the town payroll, including a police sergeant.
Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2) and Councilman James Hartman (Ward 4) agreed that it was up to staff to make adjustments to the budget. “We need to maintain what we have, with raises in place, then go from there,” said Hartman.
It’s unclear how much will ultimately need to be cut from the budget to pay for those raises, however. The current proposed budget includes a 2% increase in the meals tax – from 4% to 6% — but several council members said they wanted to see a budget with no tax increases at all.
A 2% increase in the meals tax could raise an additional $1.5 million this year, according to town budget officials. County supervisors adopted a 6% meals tax last year for businesses outside town limits; there was no public opposition from restaurants during the county budget process.
Councilman Renard Carlos (at large) said, “We came out of COVID better than we went in, thanks to our business community, our staff, a little bit of prayer and a little bit of luck. An increase in the meals tax would be an easy one, but we already lean too heavily on the meals tax for revenue… Before we add positions, before we raise taxes, where can we cut?”
Councilman Sean Polster (at large) recommended raising the meals tax 1% this year and 1% next year.
All council members said they were comfortable with doubling the cigarette tax from $.20 to $.40 a pack. The cigarette tax increase, which council members agreed to on May 10, would add $213,661 to the town’s coffers, according to Stephanie Miller, finance director for the town.
Councilman Bill Semple and Councilwoman Heather Sutphin (Ward 1) refocused the discussion on staff compensation: “We need to ensure all existing employees receive raises. Everything else is on the table,” said Semple.
Sutphin pointed out that town of Warrenton employees were facing the same levels of inflation that residents were dealing with and needed relief.
Semple looked around the meeting room at the 14 Warrenton Police Department officers and half dozen public works employees, and said, “All you guys come first, everything else comes second. Start with that, then have revenue as low as possible.”
Venturing into the weeds
Although council members vowed to stay “out of the weeds,” of the budget, they did float some ideas about possible places to make cuts: parks and recreation, community development and information technology, for instance.
Questions about the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility came up and council members wanted to know why the WARF consistently operates in the red. “Can we get better performance there?” asked Semple. He suggested that a $100,000 speaker system planned for the facility could be put on hold, for example.
“The WARF is a business. It should be run like a business,” said Polster.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer pointed out that the WARF has never been a money maker, even when it was a brand-new facility in the early 2000s. Now that it’s 20 years old, she said, expenses are higher because it requires more maintenance. She added that Tommy Cureton, parks and recreation director, has exceeded his projected revenue goals for the WARF, but the venture was never designed to make money. “It provides a very high level of service for our residents, and they love it,” Schaeffer said.
Councilman Brett Hamby (Ward 3) agreed, “The WARF has never been above water.”
Schaeffer also pointed out that when she took on the job of town manager in 2018, there was no IT department. Employees were filling out weekly timecards on paper and records and documents were hard to find because they were not digitized. IT now employs four people and both hardware and support have improved, said Schaeffer. During the pandemic, IT innovations allowed employees to work from home when necessary and council meetings were livestreamed so that residents – and sometimes, council members -- could attend remotely.
Sutphin said, “IT has done a wonderful job in bringing us up to this level. We have made great strides.”
Carlos wondered out loud if the town could partner with the county’s economic development department. Schaeffer said the town already has a good working relationship with the county economic development department and it has been beneficial to both localities.
Schaeffer said that her staff worked long hours to rework the budget after the tax rate decrease and would have to start over to make the numbers work without a 2% meals tax increase.
Rationale for lowering the real estate tax rate
Last month, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors voted to lower the county’s real estate tax rate — which town real estate owners also pay — by 9 cents to 90.3 cents. Both the town and county decisions were driven by rising values of real estate and the corresponding concern that increased tax bills, even with flat or reduced rates, could be too great a burden on county residents amid high inflation.
Real estate in the county and town is reassessed every four years, and last year’s reassessment found that the market value of real estate had risen by more than 20% in both the town and county since 2017. Still, keeping Warrenton’s real estate tax rate flat at 5 cents — already an historic low — would have increased the average homeowner’s tax bill by $38 a year.
Overall, the draft FY 2023 Warrenton budget would increase general fund expenditures from $16.3 million to $18.2 million, largely driven by personnel costs. Total expenditures would increase from $26.5 million to $32.4 million, in part to address what town official say are necessary maintenance issues in the town’s water and sewer infrastructure.
