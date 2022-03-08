At an hour-long work session Tuesday morning, members of the Warrenton Town Council generally agreed that “parklets” and weekly street closures should return to Old Town Warrenton this year. Those two initiatives are two of the most popular elements of the town’s efforts to increase tourism during the pandemic, collectively dubbed “Roll Out Warrenton.” The parklets are currently scheduled to be re-installed the week of April 17.
But despite town staffers laying out three clear options for weekly closure of Main Street to vehicle traffic, council members spent most of their time delving into the weeds of tangential issues like the potential for corporate “partnerships” and “reimagining” the Main Street closures without many insights about the options on the table. The council is scheduled to vote to adopt one of the three options at a regular meeting Tuesday evening, but it was not clear whether council members would be prepared to make a decision by then.
“Option 1” is identical to the weekend street closures implemented last year. Main Street would be blocked off from Culpeper Street to Third Street and the closures would last from 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“Option 2” would have Main Street blocked off to vehicle traffic from Court Street to Third Street, adding another half-block to the pedestrian-only area of the street. It would also close Culpeper Street from Main Street to Hotel Street and open the remaining one-way portion of Culpeper Street to two-way traffic during the closures. This option would also have the area closed continuously from 4:30 p.m. on Fridays to 7 a.m. on Sundays, allowing the farmers market to utilize some of Main Street on Saturday mornings. The farmers market is currently confined to the public parking lot adjacent to First Street behind town hall.
“Option 3” would discontinue the street closures entirely. This option received no support from council members Tuesday morning.
Mayor Carter Nevill urged council members to vote on the matter Tuesday evening, arguing that pushing back a decision until next month would constitute a missed opportunity to continue the programs that have drawn crowds to Old Town almost every weekend in spring, summer and fall for the past two years. He asked council members to look at the bigger picture without getting bogged down in minute details that can be worked out later.
“This past year, all these people coming from out of town … have been coming to the town of Warrenton,” said Nevill, who owns Carter and Spence on Main Street. He noted that Warrenton has joined the list of destination towns for residents of Northern Virginia. “There’s a greater benefit and there’s a give and take for all of us on this,” he said, acknowledging that “it’s a hard ask for us to try to find the happy common ground.”
One issue is when the street closure should begin on Fridays. Council members agreed that, generally, retail shops and restaurants have different priorities concerning the closures’ timing. Retail shops usually close at 5 p.m., meaning that closing the street at 4:30 p.m. usually cuts into their business day — and potentially dissuades customers. Restaurants, on the other hand, can utilize the extra space on Main Street for seating and benefit from the street being closed to traffic earlier.
Councilman Brett Hamby (Ward 3), among others, emphasized that he would like to take into consideration business owners’ opinions as much as possible. “Is there a way we are going to partner with the businesses this year or are we going to do what we did last year?” he asked. Councilmen Sean Polster (At-large) and Kevin Carter (Ward 5) favored closing the street beginning at 5 p.m. or later.
John McAuliff, the board chairman for Experience Old Town Warrenton, said after the work session that the organization is “committed to working with our merchant partners to ensure everyone benefits from the closures.” He expressed general support for maintaining the street closures in some form, calling it “a way of ensuring consistency of what visitors to town — and residents — can expect.”
The downtown business district “came alive during the pandemic,” said McAuliff, “and it would be a shame to give back one of the few positives of the past couple years: a lively, thriving Main Street.”
The town council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Warrenton Town Hall for its regular monthly meeting.
