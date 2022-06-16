The Warrenton Town Council on Thursday evening quickly passed a Fiscal Year 2023 budget with a 5-1 supermajority. Council members had barely two weeks to spare before police and other essential town workers would have been expected to report to work without pay.
“And the budget is adopted,” Vice Mayor James Hartman said as applause erupted from two dozen people attending the meeting.
Five council members agreed to a budget almost identical to the one considered and rejected Tuesday, June 14. They agreed to increase the meals tax from 4% to 6% -- the equivalent of $1 on a $50 restaurant tab – and to increase the cigarette tax to 40 cents a pack, up from 20 cents. The changes take effect July 1.
Four council members voted yes again, just as they did Tuesday --Heather Sutphin (Ward 1), William Semple (Ward 2), Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and James Hartman (Ward 4).
Renard Carlos (at-large) voted against the budget Tuesdaybut changed his vote to yes Thursday evening. His vote created the supermajority needed to pass the budget. “I think the time has come for us to move on,” Carlos said.
He said he regretted that the council had not taken the time to consider restructuring the town’s tax system. But added, “This is enough. It is enough.”
Carlos and Semple both suggested forming a finance committee to start looking at next year’s budget strategically, with enough lead time to avoid another close call.
“I call for, in the future, a finance committee so we don’t get into this situation again,” Semple said.
Council member Kevin Cater (Ward 5) voted no Thursday night, just as he did Tuesday. He cited high inflation and the possibility of a recession as reasons he could not endorse tax hikes.
He, like all the council members present, supported a 5% across-the-board pay increase for town employees, but said increasing taxes to pay for it was not the right path. “We have to find other ways to afford it other than raising taxes,” Carter said. He restated his position that the council had failed to look at its baseline budget for possible cuts.
Sean Polster (at-large) was not physically present at the meeting because of a death in his family. He joined the meeting remotely and immediately claimed that the meeting was illegal because it was not advertised three days in advance. The council took a quick recess to discuss the objection with the town attorney, who said that since the Thursday meeting was a continuation of the Tuesday meeting, no notice was required.
Polster lost his connection before the council voted on a budget resolution from Hamby, but Polster texted a “no” vote.
Councilman Hamby withdrew his motion; the budget resolution was altered slightly to include some consulting fees and Hamby put forth a new motion to approve the altered budget. The board voted 5-1 in favor of that motion. Polster did not vote on the second resolution. The budget would have passed even if Polster had been able to vote “no.”
See the final budget below.
