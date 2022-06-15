Four Warrenton Town Council members said Wednesday they hope to reach a compromise at a Thursday, June 16 budget session to pass a Fiscal Year 2023 budget before the town runs out of money June 30. Police and other essential workers face the prospect of working without pay if a budget is not passed by then.
Before the June 14 town council meeting – where the council members voted on but failed to pass a proposed budget — Sean McGowan, executive director of the Virginia Division of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, sent a letter to the seven council members asking that the council approve a pay raise, in addition to merit increases, for police. That would be “a step in the right direction in increasing your officers’ compensation.”
“The Warrenton Police Department is currently the lowest paid law-enforcement agency within their compared jurisdictions,” the letter said. “The specter of not receiving a paycheck in July due to a failure to pass a budget has shaken those who protect you and your citizens.”
Council members weigh in on failed vote
Mayor Carter Nevill, who does not vote on the budget, attended the June 14 council meeting remotely. At that meeting, the council voted 4-2 in favor of the FY 2023 budget, falling short of the 5-2 supermajority required to pass a budget that includes tax increases. Sean Polster (at-large) was absent from the Tuesday evening meeting.
Nevill was disappointed that Renard Carlos (at large) and Kevin Carter (Ward 5), the two councilmen who voted against the proposed budget, offered no alternatives for the full council to consider. Neither Carlos nor Carter returned phone calls, emails or texts from the Fauquier Times on Wednesday.
At the last several budget sessions, both Carter and Carlos said they could not support any tax increases considering the economic uncertainty residents are facing. Each mentioned inflation – including high gas and grocery prices – and the possibility of a recession.
“It is embarrassing that we are at this point right now,” Nevill said. “It was an act of stubborn pique” that Carlos and Carter were not willing to compromise, he said.
“This town has operated on the mentality that we can stretch our resources to the breaking point,” Nevill said. “To cut services, if that is the direction the no votes want to take, it is incumbent on them to find those savings,” he said.
Employees have been the losers in Warrenton’s ongoing reluctance to adequately fund town services and personnel costs, Nevill said. For example, he said, Stephanie Miller, finance director, has in the past also taken on the roles of director of budget and procurement officer, while also handling human resources duties for the town. Expecting employees to take on multiple roles makes recruitment very difficult, he said.
2% meals tax proposal divides council
Four council members – Heather Sutphin (Ward 1), William Semple (Ward 2), Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and James Hartman (Ward 4) —voted in favor of a proposed budget Tuesday that included an increase in the meals tax from 4% to 6%. That is an extra $1 on a $50 dollar tab for people who eat at restaurants in the town limits.
“I would like to see us come to some agreement on the budget,” Hartman said. “Not passing a budget is unconscionable and unacceptable. However, passing a flat budget puts employees and town services at severe risk.
“We may have saved the average homeowner $37 on their mortgage by lowering the real-estate tax but now they may have to pay out of pocket for trash service. Imagine that? This is the risk created by last night’s vote,” Hartman wrote in a text. The town council voted June 10 to lower the real estate tax from 5 cents to 4 cents per $100 of value, reducing the average homeowner’s tax bill by about $3 per month.
Hartman said he is willing to compromise at Thursday’s meeting, even though he would like to see the 2% meals tax increase. “I’ve been willing to compromise throughout the entire budget process in order to pass a budget. We will have to wait and see what compromise is offered Thursday night.”
Heather Sutphin (Ward 1) said the town needs the meals tax increase— along with raising the cigarette tax from 20 cents to 40 cents a pack — to maintain the services people want and need, including retaining a competitively paid staff and services such as garbage collection. “Prices go up on everyone, even the town,” she said.
Compromise will be required at Thursday evening’s meeting, said Sutphin, who was talking informally Wednesday with several other council members, hoping to reach common ground.
She is willing to consider raising the meals tax by just 1% this year and then another 1% next year, if that helps pass a budget in the short time that is left.
Sutphin said she is not willing to budge on two points. “My top priority is keeping our fund balance above 50% and making sure our employees get their raises,” she said. The town’s fund balance acts as a rainy day fund for the town. The council’s policy is to maintain a fund balance equal to 50% of the operating budget.
“I have faith that we are going to be able to get it taken care of this week,” Sutphin said.
Semple echoed Sutphin’s sentiments about a budget passing June 16. “As chaotic as this looks to the public, this is a time when council members are really talking to one another,” he said. “It may not look clean, but that’s government.”
Semple said he is willing to compromise on the meals tax. He would support a 5% meals tax this year and 6% in the 2024 budget cycle.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.