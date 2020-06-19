The coronavirus has put a damper on large Fourth of July events, but members of the Warrenton Town Council announced Friday that Independence Day events will be held that allow for social distancing and safe celebrations.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4th, representatives of the Warrenton Fire Company, Warrenton Police Department and Fauquier Sheriff’s Office will drive through Warrenton neighborhoods with a special guest on board. Residents are invited to wave to Uncle Sam from their windows, their yards, or their vehicles along the parade route. Fire trucks, police cars, sheriff vehicles will all be part of the parade. The parade route may be found at: https://www.scribblemaps.com/maps/view/4th_of_July/M1iXrXlrs2. The organizers attempted to include as many neighborhoods as possible, they said.
The town will follow up with fireworks displays from two separate locations -- the WARF and a field near Home Depot. More details will be released as they are finalized, said organizers.
The town is also organizing a holiday decorating contest sponsored by the Park & Recreation Department. Town Councilman Sean Polster (at large) said that details for the "Decoration of Independence" are still being worked out.
Mayor Carter Nevill said, “We look forward to the day we are all together again, but in the meantime, we love all of the new ways we are learning to connect.”
A video from the Warrenton Town Council members with more details may be found on the town's Facebook page, here.
