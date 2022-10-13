The Warrenton Town Council at its regular Tuesday evening meeting Oct. 11 voted to table for 30 days a proposal that could create at least 60 and eventually as many as 136 affordable housing units in the core of Old Town.
The apartments would go above shops in the central business district. Up to 1,108 units, averaging 500 square feet, but no smaller than 300 square feet, could be built. A property owner who built four or more units would be required to make 25% of those units affordable under HUD guidelines, which are based on tenants’ income and other factors.
