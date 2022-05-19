A proposed ordinance that the Warrenton Town Council will consider next month would require prior approval from town staff for future “organized public gatherings” held in public spaces like sidewalks, streets and parks. It is the culmination of a process that began before the pandemic to ensure that events requiring town resources are properly reviewed.
If adopted, the ordinance would require a special event permit for any “sidewalk gathering” of more than 15 people and “parades, street closings or park gatherings” of more than 200 people. The town would consequently be able to grant permits based on applications submitted in advance and, in some cases, an applicant’s public safety plan. The change would also codify limitations on when and where planned gatherings would be allowed to take place.
The proposal, according to a staff report presented to the council at a May 10 work session, is designed to balance the public’s constitutional rights to free speech and assembly with public safety and the operation of government by “providing reasonable, content-neutral and narrowly tailored time, place and manner restrictions.”
The town attorney and town staffers drafted the proposed ordinance along with a special events ad hoc committee consisting of Mayor Carter Nevill, Councilman Renard Carlos (At-large), representatives from Fauquier Chamber of Commerce and Experience Old Town Warrenton, local business owners and religious leaders.
“We’ve never had an ordinance on special events” in Warrenton, but it’s something that most jurisdictions have, said Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis, who chairs the special events committee. Warrenton’s ordinance, he said, would mimic ones already in place in Manassas and Culpeper. “It just lays out ground rules – not only for the public but also for the government.”
Town council members expressed support for the ordinance and decided to remand the proposal to the special events committee to create a final version. Nevill indicated that the council would vote on adopting the ordinance after a public hearing in June.
“I think it’s a great step in the right direction,” said Carlos.
The draft ordinance would allow the town to deny an event permit if a public gathering “will present an unreasonable danger to the public health or safety” or if the gathering “cannot reasonably be accommodated in the particular location applied for.” In the latter case, however, the town “shall suggest an alternative location, if one exists, that would not pose such unreasonable risks.”
Any parades or street closures that would “unreasonably interfere” with pedestrian or motor vehicle traffic, particularly on major roads necessary for emergency services, would also be barred. Certain events, like those that would require street closures, would need to have a public safety plan approved by the town’s police chief.
“Prohibited activities” outlined in the ordinance include carrying signs larger than three feet by two feet and the use of sound amplification equipment – unless “expressly permitted by a public safety plan.”
Right to protest
Town Attorney Martin Crim said that federal courts “recognize that you can balance the needs of the public, for their free speech rights, free assembly rights and their freedom to petition the government in redress of grievances, with public safety.” The legal standard, he said, requires the town to create “reasonable restrictions” that are “content-neutral,” meaning that religion or political ideology cannot affect consideration.
Crim further emphasized that the ordinance couldn’t be used to ban protesting outright. “The courts are always going to come down on the side of free speech, so you need to leave open ample alternatives for expression,” he explained. “You can’t just say, ‘We’re only going to allow demonstrations in this one little part of the town.’ That would be unconstitutional.”
Multiple council members questioned whether the ordinance would impact the weekly Black Lives Matter vigil, which has brought demonstrators to downtown Warrenton every Saturday for nearly two years. But Kochis said emphatically that the vigil was “protected speech,” that wouldn’t be affected. Crim likewise assured that the vigil would “absolutely” still be allowed.
If the ordinance is adopted, he elaborated after the meeting, vigil organizers would be required to apply for a permit every seven weeks. The draft ordinance includes several provisions for staff to deny or revoke permits, including where there is “unreasonable interference with planned town activities.”
Saturday, May 14 was the 100th Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action at Courthouse Square in Warrenton, but despite the milestone, no one among …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.