The Warrenton Town Council on Thursday will consider resolutions to apply for Virginia Department of Transportation funding for three separate projects – a roundabout at Walker Drive and Lee Street; safety improvements at Waterloo Street and Chestnut Street and upgrades on Main Street between Courthouse Square and Calhoun Street.
Town council will consider the resolutions during a work session at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Town Hall. The town’s finance committee will look at the resolutions at 5 p.m.; the public safety and transportation committee will discuss at 6 p.m.
Main Street
The Main Street project would aim to improve walkability and highlight Warrenton’s historic assets. It is a longstanding idea that was recently updated in a draft plan by Bohler Engineering. The update was funded at $85,000 by the town’s CIP in fiscal year 2019.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said, “The grant application for VDOT funding is just the next step in a long process that started in the early 1970s and was revised in the 1990s.”
Schaeffer said, “At this time we are seeking council support for the grant applications.”
According to the VDOT website, “Projects are selected, and funding is allocated by resolution of the Commonwealth Transportation Board in June of each year, with the funding becoming available July 1.”
According to documentation included in the materials for Thursday’s meetings, in 1991 the town contracted for what has become known as “The Spreiregen Plan.” Its premise was to present a long-range view for Main Street with a 30-year perspective. Three elements guided that planning effort:
Protect the heritage of the past, the good works that the past has produced.
Prepare the future needs, its change and growth, with the same creativity and foresight found in better moments of the past.
Repair the accumulated errors from the past and avoid their reoccurrence.
Bohler used the Spreiregen Plan and a new survey of Main Street as the basis for its draft engineered plans; after several versions, a final draft was submitted to the town on Aug. 2. Both the Spreiregen Plan and the current draft design both seek to “improve walkability, streetscaping and encourage a vibrant Main Street.” While the designs are extremely similar, there are small design modifications that, the accompanying materials say, “are the product of 28 years of planning and engineering changes.”
The town’s Walkability Audit, and Complete Streets Report were also considered as Bohler completed the draft report.
Bohler’s draft plan for Main Street includes raised crosswalks to slow down traffic, bump outs (like the ones installed near Fifth Street last fall) and space for sidewalk dining. It also maps out an additional crosswalk near First Street.
A possible directional star design embedded in the road at Courthouse Square would provide visual interest.
The plan includes several features that would highlight Warrenton’s historical significance. Main Street between Second Street and Third Street would be repaved with brick, to mark the historic crossroads of the town. The two gateways to Old Town -- the intersection of Alexandria Pike and Main Street and the intersection of Calhoun and Main streets – would feature mid-street signs to welcome visitors to Old Town. The permanent markers would also serve as traffic-calming features.
The resolution to apply for VDOT funding for Main Street improvements would be for funds of up to $950,000 through the VDOT FY2021-2022 Transportation Alternatives Program. The VDOT grant would require matching funds from the town, in an 80/20 split. VDOT’s portion would be 80 percent ($760,000), the town’s, 20 percent ($190,000).
Roundabout at Walker Drive and Lee Street
The application to request funds from VDOT’s Revenue Sharing Program for a full-size roundabout at the intersection of Lee Street, Walker Drive and Oliver City Drive would be for $1,400,000. This would require a 50/50 split, with the town providing $700,000.
The idea of a roundabout at the intersection has been around for years. In November 2018, Councilman Sean Polster (at large) confirmed, “The traffic warrants it.”
Safety improvements at Waterloo and Chestnut streets
Several options are being explored to improve car and pedestrian safety at Waterloo and Chestnut streets – from adding sidewalks and crosswalks to changing the layout of Waterloo street and adding a median. The resolution the Town Council is looking at would submit an application to VDOT’s Revenue Sharing Program for a $100,000 grant. This grant would require at 50/50 split, which translates to a $50,000 contribution from the town of Warrenton.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
