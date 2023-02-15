Hope Porter

Hope Porter of Warrenton speaks to the Warrenton Town Council about the proposed Amazon data center.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

trowland87
trowland87

Great job, council! Thank you for putting us citizens in our place! I can't wait to see what other proposals you'll approve in the name of making Warrenton unliveable.

Report Add Reply
bruckrealty
bruckrealty

There have been many comments and views expressed on this topic by the residents of this county/town, and they have rejected this proposal. There are four members of the council who will not be reelected who have approved this motion. The council's job is to represent the citizens they lead, but they have failed miserably. The residents should file lawsuits against this project and the members of the town council who voted to approve it and hold them accountable. As a result, we will be able to elect officials who are not cowards and do not bow to big corporations, but who lead with their heart and brains and speak and act in the interests of the people. This is not over and perhaps those who voted in favor have lawsuits brought against them for not following the law, which states that we the people of Warrenton/Fauquier are in charge, and you are our representation; at which you have failed miserably and legally.

Report Add Reply
truepat
truepat

From day one it appeared the deal was done with Brandie Schaeffer giving Amazon the go ahead with the property purchase. SMH Those emails apparently are the key......

Report Add Reply
ThePlainsResident
ThePlainsResident

First thought is what's the process for impeachment of the mayor. Second thought is what's the process into investigating the 4 that denied the board members being able to see the emails. Lastly what is the process to have those 4 removed from the council?

Report Add Reply
bruckrealty
bruckrealty

I agree. Litigation is the next step. Let's hold this up in the courts and then elect officials who can represent the people, and not the special interests of the big corporations. We need leaders who have heart and intelligence to be the voice and vote of the people.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.