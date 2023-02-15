After listening to nearly 130 speakers rail against the proposed Amazon data center, at about 2:30 Wednesday morning the Warrenton Town Council voted 4-3 to approve Amazon’s special use permit. Council members Heather Sutphin (Ward 1), Jay Heroux (Ward 5), Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and Jim Hartman (Ward 4) voted to approve the SUP while members Paul Mooney (at large), David McGuire (at large) and Bill Semple (Ward 2) voted to deny.
The decision marked the end of a public process that began in July 2022 with the Warrenton Planning Commission’s first public meeting on the Amazon Web Services proposal to build a 220,000 square-foot data center on Blackwell Road. In December, the planning commission voted to recommend that the town council deny the plan.
The council held two public hearings and several work sessions on the proposed data center – with input from more than 200 speakers — before Wednesday’s early morning vote.
The session, held at Fauquier High School, featured a packed auditorium and a raucous crowd. Speakers – nearly all of whom vehemently opposed the data center – alternately pleaded with the council and scolded them for ignoring their entreaties.
Long-time Warrenton land use warrior Hope Porter got a standing ovation after her speech. Actor Robert Duvall, a Fauquier resident, also expressed his views. Duvall described Warrenton as “the last station stop on the way to heaven” and asked the council to deny the SUP.
Semple, Mooney and McGuire expressed extreme disappointment after the final vote, and the scattered residents who remained after the marathon public hearing booed and shouted their anger at the council.
Semple said, “It was important for us to understand the overall impacts of the data center, and we don’t have that,” adding that he couldn’t see what benefits the data center would bring to residents.
Mooney said he feared the council “had lost the trust of citizens, and I understand why…. There was much wrong with this application.”
But Hamby and Heroux laid out why they felt approving the data center was the right decision. Hamby said the industrial-zoned parcel purchased by Amazon for the data center had been considered for Walmart, Costco, Target, a college, a residential project. “Everything has been tried there and nothing worked,” he said, explaining that the location is problematic for many uses because the site’s only access is from Blackwell Road.
Hamby listed the pros: A data center would bring no traffic, no school seats, and tax revenue of about $900,000 annually over five years.
Councilman asks for delay
Semple threatened to derail a vote on the data center proposal early in the meeting, when he suggested that more than 3,000 emails that had been sought by Citizens for Fauquier County be made available for council members to read — in advance of a vote on the data center. CFFC had filed a Virginia Freedom of Information lawsuit to gain access to the emails between town officials and Amazon, but a judge ruled Jan. 7 that the town had the right to withhold the emails based on executive privilege.
Semple claimed the council should be able to see the emails so they could have all the information possible before rendering a decision, but Hamby, Hartman, Sutphin and Heroux disagreed. The motion failed.
Hamby said after the meeting that he would have been in favor of releasing all the emails anyway, but the CFFC announced Feb. 13 it would appeal the judge’s decision. The town’s attorney recommended that the town not share any of the communications until litigation was complete.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(5) comments
Great job, council! Thank you for putting us citizens in our place! I can't wait to see what other proposals you'll approve in the name of making Warrenton unliveable.
There have been many comments and views expressed on this topic by the residents of this county/town, and they have rejected this proposal. There are four members of the council who will not be reelected who have approved this motion. The council's job is to represent the citizens they lead, but they have failed miserably. The residents should file lawsuits against this project and the members of the town council who voted to approve it and hold them accountable. As a result, we will be able to elect officials who are not cowards and do not bow to big corporations, but who lead with their heart and brains and speak and act in the interests of the people. This is not over and perhaps those who voted in favor have lawsuits brought against them for not following the law, which states that we the people of Warrenton/Fauquier are in charge, and you are our representation; at which you have failed miserably and legally.
From day one it appeared the deal was done with Brandie Schaeffer giving Amazon the go ahead with the property purchase. SMH Those emails apparently are the key......
First thought is what's the process for impeachment of the mayor. Second thought is what's the process into investigating the 4 that denied the board members being able to see the emails. Lastly what is the process to have those 4 removed from the council?
I agree. Litigation is the next step. Let's hold this up in the courts and then elect officials who can represent the people, and not the special interests of the big corporations. We need leaders who have heart and intelligence to be the voice and vote of the people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.