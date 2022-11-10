The Warrenton Town Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved a plan to build 47 townhomes, a building slated for retail and a small private park, as well as renovate six vacant apartments over O’Brien’s Irish Pub, all on 4.8 acres along Broadview Avenue. Waterloo Junction is the largest development approved by the town in recent memory.
Council Member Bill Semple (Ward 2) at first asked for more time to review the application, but that motion failed to gain traction with other council members. “We should understand that what we're creating here is a form of precedent,” Semple said. “Once we approve this, we may be actually inviting or encouraging similar types of developments along Broadview in its entirety.”
Semple emphasized that he had no problem with Waterloo Junction and considered it to be a much-needed way to help boost the inventory of attainable housing in Warrenton. However, he wanted to make sure other council members understood that. “This is going to be what I call the lead horse in a variety of potential development down the road.”
They understood.
“I think this project is exactly the kind of kickstart we need to bring some affordable housing and bring some additional ‘missing middle’ to our community,” Council Member Sean Polster (at large) said. The “missing middle’” refers to multi-unit housing intended for young families or others who have been priced out of large, single-family detached homes.
The owner of O’Brien’s is looking forward to the project, Polster said. “He's excited that it's expanding his outdoor seating,” he said. “He's excited at the fact there's going to be a park there, that there's going to be improvements to the entrances and exits.”
“It recreates the same sense of community that you see in downtown, where you have people walking to residences, walking to restaurants, walking to shops,” Mayor Carter Nevill said. “And I think the more we are able to bring that closer to our neighborhoods, the better we create our environment to better serve the wellbeing of our residents.”
“I've spoken to my neighbors about it (and) while there are always a few in disagreement, the majority like this project and would like to see something like this on that parcel, so I fully support it,” said Vice Mayor James Hartman (Ward 4), who lives near the site bounded by Broadview Ave, Bear Wallow Road and Norfolk Drive.
“Thank you to the owner for making the investment in our town,” Council Member Jay Heroux (Ward 5) said. “I think it's a positive first step for Broadview. I understand there's some traffic concerns,” he said. But, he added, “We had a good discussion today about traffic, and we know the Broadview project's going to be kicking off soon.” A project to improve safety on Broadview Avenue could begin as soon as January 2024, according to a report from town staff.
When will the project move forward?
Passers-by may notice homes starting to go vertical by January or February 2024 at the earliest, said Keith Farrish, owner of Farrish Properties and Acquisitions, parent company of Broadview Holdings, which owns the property. Units will have up to three bedrooms and run about 1,800 square feet, including a ground floor garage, Farrish said.
Here is Farrish’s possible timeline for the project:
Site-plan approval is expected to take up to eight months. That approval comes from town staff and does not require elected officials to vote again.
Sitework, which includes water, sewer and stormwater management will happen next. Estimated time to complete is six months.
Construction on townhomes could start as soon as January or February of 2024.
“Elated” is how Farrish described his feelings after the council approved Waterloo Junction at its regular November meeting, delayed to Wednesday, Nov. 9, because of Election Day on Tuesday.
Farrish said he might have given up on the application process if not for the town’s planning staff and especiallyPlanning Manager Denise Harris. “If Denise Harris didn’t continually thank me for sticking it out, I‘m not sure I would have stuck it out,” Farrish said.
The toughest part was getting an amendment to the town’s comprehensive plan to allow “mixed use” — retail and residential— at the site, Farrish said. The rest of the process went more smoothly.
The entire project has been in the works for four years, he said. Warrenton has a reputation as a difficult town in which to get building projects approved, he said. “They are notorious,” Farrish said of Warrenton officials. “They’ve had a notorious reputation for 30 years.As far as I’m concerned, that’s all gone.” Farrish hopes Waterloo Junction signals to other developers that the tide may be turning for the right projects.
To move forward Wednesday, the town council had to approve three separate motions: a rezoning approval, a comprehensive plan amendment and a special use permit. All three motions passed unanimously.
About the townhomes
The townhomes will be 16 feet wide rather than 20 feet, as they are elsewhere in town. That is about the length of two surfboards laid end to end.The change was required to keep the price down, but it is not unusual for townhomes in densely populated areas, Farrish said.
Affordable housing units
Farrish said that, depending on market conditions, 42 of the townhomes could be priced in the low $400,000s.
Five would be designated “affordable dwelling units.” One of the six proposed rental apartments on the second floor of O’Brien’s would also be designated as an affordable unit. How the price for those units will be calculated was not immediately clear.
No residents spoke for or against the large development at the public hearing held Wednesday night.
