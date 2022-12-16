An assistant forester and a project-manager assistant were appointed this week to fill two open positions on the Warrenton Planning Commission, which has been in the spotlight in recent months over its contentious consideration of a proposed Amazon data center on Blackwell Road.
The Warrenton Town Council unanimously approved Darine Barbour, who works for Gannett Fleming, engineering and construction consultants in Fairfax County, and Terrance “Terry” Lasher, an assistant state forester for the Virginia Department of Forestry, for the positions. They start Jan. 1. Both live in Warrenton, as required by the commission’s bylaws. They were among nine candidates to apply.
This fall, half the town planning commissioners announced they were leaving. Susan Rae Helander and Ali Zarabi said they would not seek new appointment when their current terms expired Dec. 31. Gerald Johnston moved out of town and therefore was no longer eligible to serve. Barbour and Lasher will take the places of Helander and Zarabi.
The Warrenton Planning Commission can operate with 5 to 15 members, according to its bylaws. It had six before three decided to leave. The town council plans to discuss at an upcoming meeting whether to stick with five members or go with seven, Mayor Carter Nevill said Friday. The timing of that meeting is not set yet.
The proposed Amazon data center on Blackwell Road in Warrenton has been described by some residents as the most important land-use decision in the town’s history, propelling the planning council into the limelight and prompting town residents to speak for hours against the data center at meetings of the planning commission and the town council.
Barbour agrees that the commission’s recommendation, which is expected before she takes office, will be momentous. It will be up to the town council to make the final decision. It can accept the planning commission’s recommendation to approve or deny the application, or ignore it. “I believe we are used to the ‘hometown’ feel of Warrenton, and we must now decide whether a data center is the best option for our town, understanding that the decision that is made will impact Warrenton, and Fauquier County, for years to come,” she said.
The Blackwell site is not the only Warrenton land where a data center could be built, and the town is likely to see other applications for special use permits to build data centers here. “Just in general, I’m sure there will be more interest in Warrenton for data centers,” Lasher said. That interest is a function of lower price, availability of land and proximity to population centers and to other data centers clustered in Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Here are Barbour’s and Lasher’s answers to questions about their upcoming work on the planning commission, edited for clarity:
What is the most important role of a planning commissioner?
Barbour: I feel the role of a planning commissioner is to look at every application with an unbiased view — look at the information presented, what impact it will have on the town and its residents, and what the zoning laws say about the request. Since we are the advisory board for the town council, it is our job to do what’s best for the town presently and in the future.
Lasher: My role is to serve the public and to give back to my community. Civic duty is important. Beyond that, the commission serves an advisory role, making thoughtful and wise recommendations to the council. The recommendations should be aimed at maintaining the community's culture and value while watching the future.
How does your background prepare you for this role?
Lasher: Foresters are trained to look at long-term impacts of land use on natural resources, and I will be able to help assess those impacts and the trade-offs involved in, say, converting one acre of land used for agricultural to a different use. How will that affect farmers, tractor operators or the encroachment of development on animal habitat?
Barbour: I have many years of experience in the construction and security industries. Working with clients from the initial stages of purchasing the land to actual construction has given me insight into the zoning/special use process. It has also given me an understanding of how a business or corporation can have a positive or negative impact on a community.
The planning commission should be finished with its recommendation for the Amazon data center on Blackwell before you take office, but if not, what are your thoughts?
Barbour: I have thought about the Amazon data center for months, prior to considering a seat on the planning commission, knowing that this is a major decision for the town and the residents. The decisions made today will have a long-term impact on future growth within the town. Will this open the door to more data centers, distribution warehouses or other businesses that don’t “fit” the ideal of Warrenton?
Lasher: I don’t have an inside track. I have received the same information that everyone else has received on the Amazon request for a special use permit for a data center on Blackwell Road. I really don’t have enough information to make a statement or have an educated opinion regarding Amazon.
Does the town have enough resources to vet requests for special use permits from big companies such as Amazon?
Lasher: I think that is a universal question for most localities and is certainly not unique to Warrenton. Many towns lack the resources to deal with big projects, Warrenton very likely has more resources than some towns and less than others.
Barbour: That I cannot say yes or no to. I do believe that through this process with Amazon, the need for additional staff or outside resources will be a topic of discussion moving forward.
What other challenges do you expect to see as a planning commissioner?
Barbour: Not sure if I would call this a challenge but understanding that the decisions I make will not make everyone happy, knowing that my job is to review all applications, see what our requirements state, and determine if it is the best fit for our community. If I do this every time and make an informed recommendation to the town council, I feel I have done my job, to the best of my ability.
Lasher: I think the overall competition for the last remaining spaces that we have, being able to maximize the open green spaces we have for the best benefit of our population. Water quantity and quality will be at the forefront of most localities soon, as will aging infrastructure. It is really going to take some open-minded leaders to decide how we go forward with energy needs development, infrastructure, public resources and utilities.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
