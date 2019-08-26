The Town of Warrenton has a vision and wants the public’s help in determining how to get there.
A community workshop on the Town of Warrenton’s Comprehensive Plan Update will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the PATH Foundation, 321 Walker Drive, Suite 201, Warrenton.
“Community members want more vitality and local amenities while also maintaining our small-town character. Now how do we get there?” town officials said in announcing the meeting. “We have decisions to make and we need to hear from you.”
For more information, contact the Community Development Department at planning@warrenton.govor 540-347-2405.
For more information on the Warrenton 2040 plan, visit www.warrentonplan.com.
(1) comment
Haha! To think this Town cares about their citizens in a long term comprehensive plan is funny. They have allowed developers to squash existing long term plans, and overrun the projected amount of available water/sewer taps with no problems.
Just look at the mess we are soon getting on Walker Drive, instead of more professional office buildings as planned. Oh, and they could have put in a bowling alley and/or movie theater in under the old plan, without having to add 170 more apartments. The developers played this Town like a pack of fools!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.