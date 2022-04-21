Jacquelyn Rodriguez opened up her salon, Enlightened Styles, on Shirley Avenue five years ago. While helping her clients look their best, she said her sustainable approach and organic products are healthier for her clients and gentle on the planet.
Rodriguez has been in the beauty industry for 22 years, but her drive for sustainability began when her now teenage children were toddlers. She explained how she was cleaning her bathroom and didn’t want her children in the room because of the strong odor of chemicals. Rodriguez said she decided to make a difference at that moment.
She immediately switched out her cleaning products and began reading labels with a more critical eye. “A product may say all-natural or organic, but you need to flip it around and look at the ingredients,” she said. Although many beauty products ingredients are initially unfamiliar to the average customer, a little research is well worth the time, she said.
One “sneaky place for ingredients that people don’t even pay attention to is perfume or fragrance,” Rodriguez said. She shared how some harmful chemicals don’t have to be included on product ingredient lists because they are components of fragrance and are exempt for federal requirements. Rodriguez stressed how 60% of what people put on their skin, the body’s largest organ, goes directly into the bloodstream.
“Having a non-toxic salon means that I create an environment where you feel safe, heard and cared for,” she said. She added that when she first opened her business, there wasn’t as much information readily available, and she was forced to dig into the research on her own. “There was no one to teach me how to have a non-toxic salon,” she said.
Rodriguez stressed how much waste occurs at salons and goes directly into landfills or down the drain; her mission is to change that. The showerheads at the salon use 60% less water than regular ones, and nothing in the salon goes to waste. Through Green Circle Salon, a sustainable salon partner, Rodriguez can recycle most items she uses daily. Even the cut hair that winds up on the floor can be recycled. Dog beds and buoys to clean up oil spills can be made with the cut hair left behind.
Leftover coffee is used to water the numerous plants around the salon. Instead of foil, Rodriguez’s stylists use biodegradable tapioca starch paper. All paper towels used in the salon are reusable and biodegradable.
The hair color contains no ammonia and is infused with plant-based ingredients. While Rodriguez works hard to mix only the appropriate amount of color for a client, leftovers are poured into a bag for recycling -- not down the drain.
All products -- including shampoo, conditioner and styling products -- sold at the salon come in a refillable glass or aluminum container. Clients receive a discount for bringing containers back for a refill.
Rodriguez also created her own line of makeup, Ammoura Cosmetics, made with ingredients from a 100% organic bio-dynamic farm in Italy. “No chemicals have been on or near the soil for over one hundred years,” she said. Makeup items include foundation, lipstick, eyeshadow, blush and eyeliner.
The non-toxic makeup is customizable and can be created in any shade. Clients can request features like SPF, moisturizer and firming oils to the makeup. The salon also does makeup applications for weddings and other occasions.
Rodriguez has three stylists working alongside her and feels it’s vital to educate them and her clients about being greener. She is hopeful they can go home and begin making changes. “Even one change can make a ripple effect on the world,” she said.
Salon stylist Heidi Lyons shared her sentiments on Rodriguez’s mission: “I practice sustainability at home and teach the next generation just by them watching.” Lyons said that her two teenage daughters are proud of the difference she is making in and out of the salon.
Rodriguez said her practices constantly evolve as she further educates herself and those around her. She strives to bring awareness and hopes others can understand the difference they can make, even by changing just one habit.
Enlightened Salon also offers energy healing through Reiki Energy Work. Rodriguez has found, she said, that the treatment can help improve sleep, reduce stress and anxiety and lessen inflammation. She said, “Mental, emotional and physical wellness is just as important as feeling beautiful when you are here.”
