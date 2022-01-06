Warrenton stormwater pollutants under control, but too much sediment still flowing to the Chesapeake Bay

As the town of Warrenton labors to meet state-mandated goals to cut pollution in its stormwater runoff, there is some good news and some less-than-good news.
The positive development is that Warrenton’s wastewater treatment plant is so efficient that the town is removing of large amounts of phosphorous and nitrogen from its effluent stream – and can take credit for that to more than meet stormwater anti-pollution requirements.
But removal of suspended solids – sometimes called silt or sediment – remains a problem. Until this year, the town was claiming huge amounts of sediment removal through its street sweeping operations, but a change in state rules has cut that way back. And since the wastewater plant is not credited with removing those solids, the town will have to find other ways to do that, which could be expensive.
“Our objective is to satisfy our requirements for reducing nitrogen, phosphorous, and total suspended solids. For that reason, we continue to work on and update our action plan on an annual basis, as required by the state,” said Warrenton’s assistant public works director Paul Bernard in an email.
November update
The latest developments came to light when the town published its annual Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS-4) report in November. Without major credit for street sweeping – the town had claimed the operations removed 50 tons of sediment a year from its stormwater runoff -- Warrenton will have to turn to its list of planned holding ponds and stream improvements or find other ways to get credit for sediment removal.
“It's tough for them. I've been talking with them fairly regularly,” said Jeff Selengut, the state Department of Environmental Quality official who oversees Warrenton’s anti-pollution permit. “In fact, they just sent me some calculations to take a look at on some of their other [possibilities]. You know, they're exploring their options.”
The town’s challenges date back to 2013 when it was put under a state permit that regulates the discharge of town runoff water that flow into the Chesapeake Bay. Part of that permit stipulates the Total Daily Minimum Load of nutrients the town was allowed to send to the Bay. The state set pollutant-reduction targets: By 2023, the town is required to be removing 40% of the goal, and by 2028, it is to be removing 100% of its goal each year.
In actual numbers, the town must be sending 96 pounds less phosphorous, 704 pounds less nitrogen, and 65,216 less sediment to the bay each year starting in 2023. Five years later, in 2028, the reductions must be two and one-half times greater than those amounts.
For several years, the town thought it was in great shape. In 2020, based on an old state-approved formula, the town claimed street sweeping reduced the pollution in its runoff by amounts that were well ahead of its 2023 targets. But last July 13, the DEQ’s Selengut sent a letter to the town advising that its old calculations would soon be disallowed.
So, the town recalculated. Its new report, released Nov. 5, credited its street sweeping with removing only nine pounds of nitrogen, three pounds of phosphorous, and 3,425 pounds of sediment annually. To meet its phosphorous and nitrogen-cutting goals, the town was allowed to take credit for their removal at the wastewater treatment plant, but removing 65,216 pounds of sediment remains a problem.
Bernard said he does not want to rely on the wastewater plant long-term to meet town stormwater goals. So, the town is planning $5.3 million worth of holding ponds, swales, drainage improvements and stream fixes to permanently cut pollution. Much of the cost would be borne by stormwater utility fees paid by property owners, but the town also plans to apply for state and federal grant funding.
Bernard said that initial estimates for one ambitious project – a $1.79 million stream restoration along Lee Highway from Blackwell Road to the U.S. 29/U.S. 17 interchange – could cut phosphorous in runoff by 185 pounds a year, nitrogen by 200 pounds, and sediment by 336,000 pounds annually. That project is scheduled for completion in fiscal year 2024. If the reduction estimates hold up, that one project would put the town well ahead of its 2028 sediment reduction target.
But it is not likely to be finished by 2023. Until then, the town may have to meet the 2023 goals by using credits from the wastewater treatment plant or from other projects like holding ponds and swales. Bernard said the town preferred not to rely on the wastewater treatment credits permanently to achieve its reductions, however.
The town could even buy credits from the Virginia Nutrient Bank – in which farmers who are no longer farming their land get credit for not polluting nearby streams and can sell those credits to others who cannot remove enough nutrients in their locality.
Those credits can be expensive. They typically come in nitrogen-phosphorous-sediment packages, and it may be difficult to obtain credits for sediment only, state officials said. Bernard said the town was aware of the bank but that “it is not our intention to purchase credits unless necessary.”
