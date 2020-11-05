Construction of a grade-separated interchange at one of the busiest intersections along U.S. 29 in Fauquier County has finished about one month ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
As of Oct. 26, all ramps are open to traffic and the shared use path from Travelers Way to the Alwington Farm property is open for bicyclists and pedestrians, the VDOT news release said. The new park and ride lot on Lord Fairfax Drive with 20 parking spaces is also available to commuters.
Under a $19.6 million contract, design-build contractor Shirley Contracting Company, LLC of Lorton, with design services from Dewberry of Fairfax, has worked since February 2018 to design and construct a grade-separated interchange to replace the signalized intersection of Route 15/17/29, Business Route 15/17/29 and Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive), the news release said.
Initial construction activities began in early March 2019. On June 23, 2020, the new interchange partially opened to traffic and the traffic signal was removed.
The contractor is working on demobilizing equipment and supplies from the project area. Intermittent lane closures should be expected during off-peak travel times, according to VDOT.
More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
