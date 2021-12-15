Warrenton seeks to expand town boundaries by 60%

The town of Warrenton wants to absorb five parcels of county land totaling 1,750 acres on its perimeter that would expand the town’s area by more than 60%. The targeted areas came to light at Thursday’s Fauquier County Board of Supervisors meeting when the board agreed to respond in writing to the town’s request and released maps that until now had been the subject of secret town-county meetings.
“We don't govern well when we do it on our own. It's much better when we have informed citizen input … and this is obviously going to be significant to a lot of folks,” said supervisor Holder Trumbo after the meeting.
The five areas that would be absorbed surround the town’s existing boundaries, but are heavily weighted toward the southern end of town on both sides of U.S. 29, where 1,518 acres are targeted.
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill did not respond to several requests for comment. But Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Granger (Center District), in an interview, guessed that the town’s reasons for wanting to absorb the five parcels included giving the town a bigger voice in its future and improving its revenue stream.
Supervisors expressed hope that their response would launch discussions with the town over the pros and cons of the transfer of the various parcels, as well as stimulate input from affected parties and the public. The town is asking for a “boundary adjustment” to allow it to take in the properties; the town could also move to annex the parcels, but that legal process is more time-consuming and could be contentious.
Granger said the supervisors’ letter includes the county’s desire for more public conversations on potential revenue sharing arrangements, economic development opportunities, proffers for county services and establishment of a joint planning group for the area surrounding the town’s borders.
Background
Public discussions have taken place since 2019 regarding the town’s interest in absorbing two parcels. One is the so-called panhandle along U.S. 15/29 north of town that includes numerous auto dealerships; the other is an area to the south between Meetze Road and the Eastern Bypass that includes Lord Fairfax Community College.
What wasn’t publicly discussed was that the town is also targeting the 444-acre Arrington property where Van Metre Homes is planning a new development — approved six years ago by county supervisors — and another 330-acre parcel to the north of that.
These maps had been the subject of closed-door meetings between the town and county dating back at least two years, but one supervisor said they stopped during 2020 because of the pandemic. They took on some new urgency with their mention at the town-county liaison meeting on Nov. 16 and then a surprise move at a planning commission meeting on Nov. 18.
At that meeting’s work session, the board was considering a request from Van Metre to move 28 acres adjacent to its planned development into the town’s service district to provide more space for sewer drainfields, when Commissioner Diane Roteman (Center District) asked for a 60-day postponement. She questioned making the town take on more drainfields and mentioned ongoing “boundary line discussions.” Commissioner Bob Lee (Marshall District) objected, saying the county had approved an “exemplary” plan for this development in 2015 and the board needed to move things along.
At the evening meeting, Chief of Planning Adam Schellenberger said that “staff” had been contacted by Supervisor Chris Granger who also asked that the move be postponed. Shellenberger said on Monday that Granger had talked with county attorney Tracy Gallehr who asked him to pass Granger’s thoughts along. Granger said that he did not support putting the 28 acres into the town’s service district, nor did Roteman.
At that meeting, Roteman asked that the move be delayed because, she said, the town was not aware of the 28-acre transfer issue. “The mayor only learned of this at 5 o’clock today,” she said. Other commissioners expressed skepticism since their agenda had been published, but agreed to postpone discussion until January.
On Thursday, when the maps were released, it became clear that the property was among those that were being discussed in closed sessions by the supervisors and town council.
Arrington property
A boundary line move may have significant impact on the Van Metre development. The property was approved for a 227-home development by Alwington Farm Developers, LLC in 2015. Under the arrangement, Warrenton would provide water but not sewer, and nearly all of the homes would be limited to owners 55 and older.
That plan stalled, the developer claimed, because financing was hard to obtain for an over-55 subdivision. In August, 2019, Alwington’s president Russell Marks asked the supervisors at a public meeting to change the over-55 requirement, but the board delayed action. Mary Leigh McDaniel, the supervisor in whose Marshall District it rested, has said her constituents insist that the project remain over-55.
When the project stalled in 2020, Van Metre signed a contract with Alwington to take over development. Van Metre has not said publicly where it stands on reducing the over-55 requirement.
Granger said in an interview that the town’s growth had stalled and that it needs more people. He said he was skeptical of the Arrington development as a whole, but said he was immediately opposed to adding drainfields to the town’s service district. When he heard Van Metre needed 28 acres so it could improve its drainfields, he said, “I'm like, ‘No way, you guys need to go back and talk to the town about getting sewer.’”
“If there's going to be 200 houses there, I would much prefer they're going to be on public water, I would much rather they be on public sewer. And we not have these drainfields out there that we all know are going to fail,” he said. “In the end, if Arrington ends up in the town, it fixes a whole lot of stuff.”
But he noted that the process for changing the boundary lines is a “long road.” “There’s a whole lot of stuff that has to be sorted out,” he said.
