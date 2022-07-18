Tommy Cureton, director of the Warrenton Department of Parks and Recreation, will take on the job of acting town manager for Warrenton for the next 30 days.
The Warrenton Town Council on Tuesday, July 12, voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer, who was at the helm of town government since May 2019. Council members also unanimously agreed to appoint Cureton as acting town manager for one month, starting July 13.
“My greatest challenge is to show the mayor and the council their decision to place me in this position, even in the short term, is the right decision,” Cureton said. The town manager reports directly to the seven council members.
The Town Council expects to meet later this month to consider an interim town manager, who will hold the position until a permanent replacement is found. A nationwide search is planned for the permanent position.
Cureton “has been a very dynamic force at Parks and Recreation,” Mayor Carter Nevill said at the council’s regular July meeting. “I think he brings to this position, for as short a time as it may be, tremendous confidence and support from council. I look forward to working with you,” Nevill told Cureton.
Cureton said he had no plans to apply for the interim job. Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Kelly Koernig will replace Cureton as acting director of Parks and Recreation while Cureton fulfills town manager responsibilities.
Schaeffer received a standing ovation from council members at her final meeting as town manager. “We’ve overcome many challenges together, and there are a lot that remain,” she said.
During her three years as town manager, Schaeffer’s job was to put the council’s policies into action. Her to-do list included streaming public meetings online, revamping the town’s weekly farmers market, adjusting town policies and services in the face of a fast-changing COVID pandemic, revamping the town’s website, shepherding the town’s 20-year comprehensive plan through to adoption and helping the council craft and pass a budget during a sometimes-contentious round of meetings this spring and early summer.
Cureton said his experience, which includes leadership roles of increasing responsibility, is preparation for his job as acting director. “I have progressed through leadership levels,” he said.
That includes almost two years as director of the Warrenton Parks and Recreation Department, as well as division manager of Recreation Centers in Loudoun County and seven years in community services with the Marine Corps.
For the next 30 days, Cureton plans to serve as a link between town departments and the council. After holding the acting director position for 48 hours, he said he isn’t making any plans. “It’s more of a situation where I’m taking it all in,” he said.
