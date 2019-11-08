Olympia Sports, a sporting goods store in the Warrenton Village Center, will close after its current going out of business sale concludes.
JackRabbit, a retailer selling athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, acquired half of the stores operated by Olympia in states in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast in October.
The Warrenton store is one of 77 Olympia stores not bought by JackRabbit, according to Joanne Kenny, a spokesperson for Olympia. An Olympia store in Stafford is also closing.
Olympia is based in Maine and was founded in 1975. Besides its brick-and-mortar stores, it serves customers through the Olympiasorts.net, according to an Olympia Sports news release. The release describes JackRabbit as an “omni-channel retailer,” meaning that customers can shop online, find what they want, then go to a brick-and-mortar store to make the purchase.
JackRabbit entered a joint venture with Rogue Training in 2017 and acquired Clever Training, a provider of fitness technology and accessories, in 2018. With the acquisition of half of the Olympia Sports stores, JackRabbit will have 135 stores. The Olympia Sports name will remain on the stores that JackRabbit acquired.
The Warrenton Olympia Sports store is located at 251 W. Lee Highway.
