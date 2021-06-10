Warrenton’s historic Carter Hall lives on

Built in 1819, Carter Hall at 71 Winchester St. in Warrenton hosted soldiers from both sides during the Civil War and survived the devastating Warrenton fire of 1909. The second phase of Carter Hall’s most recent restoration was completed last week. B&L Builders Inc. served as the general contractor, and the masonry work was done by Titan Restoration Co. Both are Warrenton businesses that specialize in building restoration.
The first phase of the restoration was done on the outer walls of the front of the building, facing Winchester Street; the second phase was the wall facing Diagonal Street.
Much of the work involved tuckpointing, which involves removing and replacing the deteriorated mortar between the bricks. This is followed by a complete washing of the repaired area.The result is a much brighter, finished look.
Remarkably, on the back sides of some of the bricks, workmen found evidence of the fire that gutted the building more than 100 years ago.
Warrenton attorney Robert DeT. Lawrence IV owns Carter Hall; the building serves as the home of his law firm, Walker Jones P.C.
Rich in history and for many years a prominent gathering place for Warrenton citizens, Carter Hall was built in 1819 by Warrenton attorney Inman Horner (1791-1860), a Virginia state senator. He also served on the Virginia Military Institute’s Board of Visitors from 1850-51.
Known at the time as the Horner House, the property passed to his daughter, Janet Horner Weaver, upon his death in 1860. She lived there with her two daughters during the Civil War years, during which time the home was used as a Confederate hospital following the battles that took place at Manassas. It also served as a Union headquarters and lodging when Northern forces occupied the town.
The Weavers alternately cared for wounded and dying Confederates, and then opened their home for Union officers who stayed there, sometimes with their wives.
The Horner House was sold to Capt. and Mrs. Edward Carter in 1900. Wounded during Pickett’s Charge during the Battle of Gettysburg on July 3, 1863, Capt. Carter (1843-1928) returned home after the war and was employed as a merchant, banker and deputy county treasurer.
Carter Hall
Carter Hall, as the property then became known, was opened for boarders, and a number of Warrenton’s older citizens took up residence there, enjoying the comfortable rooms and dining facilities.
Tragedy struck on the evening of Nov. 23, 1909, when a disastrous fire swept through the western side of Warrenton. Twenty-six buildings were burned to the ground, and nine more destroyed by dynamite to prevent the spread of the fire to the courthouse and Main Street.
According to a contemporary account, “Boarders at Capt. Carter’s house were having a desperate time to escape. Miss Worth, daughter of William Jenkins Worth, was carried out by some of the men of the house and taken to the home of Mr. Alexander Rose.
“Gen. H. W. Hubbel wrestled a full-sized trunk out of a second-story window like a piano mover. His daughter moved the trunks of frightened ladies to the bottom floor and then, calling cadets (from Bethel Military Academy) to assist her, dragged them to a place of safety and sat on them for several hours.”
Carter Hall was completely gutted by the fire, with only the brick walls and chimneys remaining standing. The damage was estimated at $10,000, but fortunately, the house was insured. It was totally rebuilt, with notable changes — including the interior layout and the roofline, which went from gable to hip-roofed.
Capt. Carter and his wife Jane were the parents of Selina “Nina” Carter Heineken (1874-1953), who later owned the property. Married to Christian Abraham Heineken Jr. (1871-1954), they were the parents of Christian Averie Heineken (1897-1980), who with his wife Grace (1909-1996), continued the tradition of opening their home to elderly boarders while raising their two daughters there.
Robert Lawrence is a distant cousin of Christian Heineken, and when Carter Hall came up for sale in 1974, he was urged by relatives to purchase the property. After renting space in the building for his office for about three years, Lawrence worked with two other local law firms to create Walker Jones P.C., and located the new law practice there.
Lawrence and his wife Blair have lived just a few doors down Winchester Street in the c. 1860 Scott/Keith house since 1984. As evident by the work at Carter Hall, Lawrence appreciates the importance of and the necessity of continuing restoration historic structures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.