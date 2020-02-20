Nagging cough? Allergic reaction? Sore throat? Cut yourself in the kitchen? An urgent care facility can provide medical help quickly, when doctors offices may be closed for the day.
A ribbon cutting and open house for Warrenton’s new GoWell Urgent Care was held on Jan. 25, hosted by The Fauquier Chamber. Almost 100 people attended the event, toured the facility and obtained information about the facility.
“Ribbon cuttings are a true celebration for our businesses. It is important that we celebrate, embrace and support new businesses. I’m glad that GoWell is a member of The Fauquier Chamber. It is obvious that GoWell Urgent Care is important in our community and will be very successful,” said Sylvia McDevitt, director of membership for the Fauquier Chamber.
In his remarks, George T. Webb, GoWell Urgent Care’s CEO, noted he was honored by and grateful for the well wishes offered by Town of Warrenton Council Member Renard Carlos. He thanked Joe Martin, president and CEO of The Fauquier Chamber and McDevitt for hosting the ribbon cutting for the clinic. He also recognized GoWell’s supervising physician, Fernando Porter, M.D., and its senior nurse practitioner, Lisa Provance.
“I am so humbled to work with such a dedicated, capable and caring team. And while our success is most definitely a team effort, I must single out our office manager, Janan Hasan, who is really the glue that holds us all together,” said Webb.
GoWell Urgent Care is located in the Oaks Springs Plaza at 75 W. Lee Highway in Warrenton, just below Giant Food. It is open 365 days a year. The facility was updated at the end of 2019. Architect David Norden, with Hinckley, Shepherd, Norden, P.L.C., made improvements to the building.
“We opened up the entire reception area and brought in more light into the patient rooms,” said Norden.
GoWell Urgent Care sees patients for many illnesses or injuries, including flu, bronchitis, sinusitis, allergic reactions, kidney stones, hematoma, fractures, sprains and much more. Physicals are completed at GoWell too, for students, campers, sports participants and those from the Department of Transportation. Drug screening is also available.
Those interested in stopping by GoWell can make an appointment for a specific time; it is also possible to reserve a spot from home (and receive a wait time) or walk in.
Located in Warrenton, patients travel to GoWell Urgent Care from other areas as well.
“We live in Bealeton … They are so attentive, sweet and caring. We love the new facility here,” said Carlyn Wallace whose daughter, Kylaryn, almost age 4, especially loved the pediatric room. She exclaimed, “it’s fun here and I love the pictures!” She was referring to the art on the wall of the Seuss’ “Thing 1 and Thing 2” and “Green Eggs and Ham.” Her favorite was artwork by Liesl Long Chaintreuil of a girl and her horse that sold at the open house.
Webb supports community partnerships.
“GoWell Urgent Care has partnered with Fauquier Community Theatre to help raise money for the theatre by displaying art on the walls of the clinic. The artwork is available for purchase, with the proceeds benefiting Fauquier Community Theatre. At the opening, three pieces of art were sold,” said Webb.
GoWell Urgent Care has also partnered with the Washington Area Animal Adoption Group to help find homes for rescued animals. In the lobby, GoWell has a wall of photos with bios of dogs and cats available for adoption, and a means of contacting or donating to WAAAG. Two of the animals pictured found homes right away.
Open every day of the year, GoWell Urgent Care hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekend hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The website has an optional patient login and mobile app. From the app, patients may reserve a same-day spot in line or schedule an appointment for the current or next day by calling 540-351-0662. GoWell Urgent Care is known for bringing convenient care that fits busy schedules.
GoWell Urgent Care is a member of Privia Medical Group, a multi-specialty medical group. The doctors at GoWell Urgent Care include Fernando Porter, M.D.; W. David Stephens PA-C; Lisa Provance, NP; April Gentry, FNP; Rebekah Jordan, FNP; Rachel Frisk, NP; and Kimberly B. Fields, MSPAS, PA-C.
Major insurances accepted include Medicare, Aetna, Anthem, CareFirst, Cigna, Humana Military and Gold, United Healthcare, Virginia Health Network and more.
For more information about GoWell Urgent Care, visit www.gowellurgentcare.com and its Facebook page. Both sites include videos about medical topics including influenza-related illnesses and the coronavirus. Further information about GoWell Urgent Care may be obtained by walking into the facility or by calling 540-351-0662.
Debra Smyers appreciates local health care providers and businesses. She holds a master’s degree in arts management from George Mason University and teaches in the program. She is an arts consultant, freelance writer and executive director at Fauquier Community Theatre. Reach her at 800-754-4507 or debra@artsconsultinginternational.com.
