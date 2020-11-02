The Rotary Club of Warrenton celebrated 94 years of serving the community on Oct. 25. The club celebrated the momentous occasion by quickly mobilizing to meet some of the Fauquier County Public School district’s needs as students return to in-person classes, the club said in a news release.
When Rotarian Tanya Wilcox, a past president of the club, heard that there was a need for bottles of water in the elementary schools until the back-ordered bottle fillers can be installed, she brought it to the Rotary Board who quickly took action to allocate Rotary District Grant funds to filling the need, the news release said.
Within a week of hearing of the immediate need, the club connected with Nick’s Market in Warrenton to arrange for 1,680 bottles of water to be delivered for distribution to the schools without working water fountains.
“It is all of these little details that will make going back to school easier for students and families of elementary students as they will likely struggle to remember their water bottles in the beginning” said Prashant Shrestha, assistant superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools. “We are grateful for Tanya and the Rotary Club for helping us meet these needs.”
The Kettle Run Interact and Warrenton Rotary Clubs also sourced 7,000 face shields to be distributed to returning students and staff. These shields were obtained through the Rotary District 7610 Foundation’s commitment to help local clubs respond to their community’s PPE needs. Aaron’s Towing donated their time and services to pick up two large pallets of masks in Alexandria and deliver them to the district so they can be distributed to the schools.
Chartered on October, 25 1926, the Rotary Club of Warrenton has been serving the Fauquier County community for 94 years and meets weekly. For more information on how to serve, find them on Facebook.
