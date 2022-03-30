The Warrenton Rotary Club recently started a fund to pay for emergency housing for Ukrainian refugees through Shelterbox, an international charity. The collection started with a few thousand dollars, but after a couple of weeks, has raised almost $31,000. Each Shelterbox tent and accompanying box of supplies costs $1,000, so the Rotary Club will be able to provide housing and basic supplies for 30 families – so far.
At a March 24 Rotary Club meeting, club president and Fauquier Times Publisher Catherine Nelson said that because of the crisis caused by relentless Russian attacks on the Ukrainian people, local residents and business owners are eager to do something tangible to help. Shelterbox provides that opportunity, she said. “Think about the lives we are about to change.”
She said that money started to come in slowly, but the trickle has become a gush. A big boost to the effort was provided by Bobbie and Ralph Crafts, owners of Warrenton Oxygen Wellness. In addition to providing a $2,000 donation, they also offered to match up to $10,000 in new donations.
Within a day or two, said Nelson, the match had been met -- and surpassed. Nelson added that the club would like to reach $50,000 by the end of April.
Mark Cooke, volunteer ambassador for Shelterbox in the region, spoke to Rotarians at the March 24 meeting, explaining that Shelterbox has learned much from responding to disasters since 2000. “Shelter is often the very first thing needed after a disaster, whether it’s a natural disaster or a military conflict.”
Cooke said that the harsh weather in Syria, for instance, required the delivery of thick mattresses to guard against the cold. “We learned a lot from our efforts in Syria that is helping us in Ukraine. ... We always look at the most urgent needs first.”
Shelterbox has materials stored all over the world, facilitating a quick response. The Philippines, for example, experiences more natural disasters than anywhere else in the world, an average of three a year.
Cooke explained that those who deliver the lifesaving supplies for Shelterbox are all volunteers. “After countries invite us in, a team of trained volunteers completes an analysis of the situation and what is needed.” The Shelterbox response team has to consider the items that recipients need most and the logistics of how to deliver them. Cooke said that there was a small island whose residents needed Shelterboxes. “It was an island that had not had a COVID case, so we didn’t want to bring COVID there. We shipped the supplies there, and the residents took the supplies off the ship, but no volunteers set foot on the island.”
In addition to a tent big enough for six, people might receive kitchen utensils, water filters, mosquito nets or items for children, depending on their needs. “Sometimes people don’t need tents, but they may need tools to repair their homes after a natural disaster,” he said.
Teams also spend time with Shelterbox recipients, teaching them how to use the equipment so they can get the most use out of them.
Cooke said that after the crisis recedes – weeks or months after the assistance was delivered -- another team goes in to talk to Shelterbox beneficiaries about what worked and what didn’t. “We find out what supplies were most useful, so we can learn from their experiences.”
As a result, Cooke said, “We have evolved.” For instance, he said, “We are providing new water filters this year. The old ones could filter 1,000 gallons; the new ones can filter 50,000 gallons.”
Cooke said that Shelterbox has been active both in Ukraine and in the countries surrounding Ukraine. “The most vulnerable are still in the country. They are those who don’t have a car or the resources to leave. These are the people we are trying to reach.”
Anyone interested in contributing to the Rotary Club’s effort may visit the club's link at https://givebutter.com/RCWarrenton. Checks may be made payable to ShelterBox USA and mailed 149 Secretariat Ct, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
