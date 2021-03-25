You have permission to edit this article.
Warrenton Rotary Club offer help to those in transition

  • Updated
  • 0
Rotary Bag

The Rotary Club of Warrenton is providing a duffel bag filled with personal care items to help those in transition in the community. For people moving into a temporary shelter -- like those operated by Community Touch or Fauquier Family Shelter Services -- entering the foster system or experiencing other transitions, the Rotary Club will provide a bag with basic essentials, including toiletries, cleaning supplies, towels, toilet paper, etc.  

The first round of "preparedness packages" will be presented to Community Touch for its "Victory Transitional Housing."  This program provides an opportunity for homeless individuals to save money for a future residence, gain information and access to services they need. Individuals meet with assigned financial mentors every week and participate in structured programs where their needs can be met.  

The Rotary Club invites others to help by sponsoring a package for $40, through the club’s PayPal account athttps://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=AAKC9A6UXHT6WThose interested in helping can also send a check to the Rotary Club of Warrenton, P.O. Box 836, Warrenton VA 20188. Any donation amount is welcome, said a Rotary Club representative. 

