The Warrenton Rotary Club will hold a community Baby Shower collection drive on Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Items will be collected on behalf of the Fauquier Community Food Bank & Thrift Store. While any typical food bank items will be accepted, the drive is specifically focused on baby-friendly items like non-expired baby food and formula, diapers of all sizes and brands, baby wipes, diaper cream and baby hygiene items.
Donated items may be brought to the Fauquier Times loading dock located at the corner of Lee and 2nd Streets in Old Town Warrenton. Members of the Rotary Club will be there to accept donations from community members and deliver them to the Food Bank.
An Amazon Baby Registry has been set up as well, to allow people to donate with a click or two. Orders will be shipped directly to the Food Bank. Those interested in shopping online for the Baby Shower drive may search Amazon registries for “Warrenton Rotary” to find the registry. The registry was designed for any budget, so community members can purchase items or contribute funds toward one.
A pressing need
“This is exciting for us! We have had lots of groups do food drives, but this is our first baby shower!” said Sharon Ames, director of the Fauquier Community Food Bank & Thrift Store. “We know the community will support us in droves and we will share the abundance with Fauquier FISH, Community Touch and organizations that support Fauquier’s young families.”
Ames added, “We are always in need of items for families with young children.” She emphasized the need for non-expired baby formula; formula shelf lives are short and they have to keep their clients safe.
She said, “Another big need is for baby food, since many families start their children on adult food too early because they simply cannot afford baby food, which is formulated with extra vitamins and nutrients that babies need at such a young age.”
Rotary Club steps in
When Shel Douglas, new director of Fauquier County Social Services, toured the Fauquier Community Food Bank & Thrift Store recently, she was impressed with the magnitude of services the shop provides for the community, but she was also struck by the immediate need for baby items.
Over the years, Douglas said she has seen struggling families forced to stretch their baby supplies by diluting formula and leaving their children in a wet or dirty diaper a little longer than they want.
She pointed out that these choices can have both short-term and long-term consequences. In the short term, the risk of diaper rash and an increased rate of UTIs – from leaving a wet diaper on too long --may cause excessive crying and could even lead to higher rates of abuse. In the longer term, babies are at risk of delays in physical and mental development due to poor childhood nutrition.
A longtime Rotarian and new Warrenton Rotary Club member, Douglas knew that if there was a need in the community, Rotarians could help meet it. She reached out to the club and quickly responded with a focused action committee to plan a baby item drive and fill needs at the food bank and other local organizations.
Rev. Wes Shortridge, president of the Warrenton Rotary Club, said, “Rotarians are people of action and when we see a need in our community we jump in to meet it, whether it is something small like putting up the Christmas tree on the courthouse steps, packing backpacks for FISH, or big, like stocking the shelves at the food bank, we work together to meet our community’s needs.”
Catherine Nelson, vice president of the Warrenton Rotary Club and publisher of the Fauquier Times, said, “When we brainstormed where we could have a collection site for the drive, we offered our loading dock area as another way to serve our community. It is not just what we do, it is who we are.”
The Rotary Club of Warrenton is a part of Rotary International and meets weekly by Zoom. More information can be found by visiting the group’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.