Seventeen Warrenton restaurants have joined the “Straws on Request” campaign that the Fauquier Climate Change Group and its sustainability committee created in spring 2020. The campaign encourages restaurants to only provide straws when patrons request them to reduce plastic straw waste.
The FCCG is led by Kevin O’Neill, and the sustainability committee within the group consists of committee chair Marionette Jones and Director Emeritus Judy Lamana.
“It's not like we're saying no straws – it’s not like we're saying a ban on straws,” Lamana said. “We're saying give people a choice, because some people truly don't want them – some people truly need them,” Lamana said.
Lamana estimated that in 2020, when the committee created the campaign, about six restaurants signed the pledge. In one year, the number of restaurants more than doubled and surpassed the committee’s goal of 12 restaurants. The group members only focused on Warrenton because of the population density; they plan to expand into the rest of the county in the future.
The most recent restaurant to join the campaign was Claire’s at the Depot on June 23. Front-of- the-House Manager Angel Laing said the staff has already been handing out straws on request and decided to sign the pledge to show their support. Claire’s staff orders fewer straws than they used to because when they do not automatically hand one out with every drink; only 10% of people ask for a straw, she said.
Jones, the lead on the campaign, created the “Straws on Request” effort to focus on decreasing plastic pollution that ends up in the ocean if not disposed of properly. Plastics can negatively impact wildlife and water quality because they do not break down properly, leaving microplastics – which can contain toxins – to persist in the environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. If organisms consume these microplastics, they can travel up the food chain and eventually land on a person’s plate of fish or shellfish.
“We, a lot of times, don't think about the consequences of producing the materials that we're using that we carelessly just drop and don't dispose of properly,” Jones said. “And straws are a small thing, but if we start thinking there, maybe it will grow into more intentionality.”
The committee members wanted the campaign to focus on choice and not try to outright ban straws because children and many people with disabilities may need to use cups with lids and straws. The campaign encourages restaurants to decide how they take part in the campaign – telling every customer they can have a straw if they want, or not mentioning straws until the customer asks.
Yannick Isaac, assistant manager at Denim and Pearls, said if customers ask why they do not automatically get a straw, then they will tell them about the pledge. Otherwise, they do not inform customers about the campaign because not a lot of people ask for straws, he said.
Another restaurant involved in the campaign is Cafe Torino & Bakery. Owners Andrea and Amber Ferrero signed the pledge one month ago and put a “Straws on Request” sign on their door to notify customers.
Since the pandemic began, they had an influx of to-go orders, and Andrea Ferrero said his wife decided to use compostable and recyclable materials for their take-out orders. The restaurant uses paper cups and straws that feel like plastic but are made from agave, he said.
“We cut our plastic by 60%,” Andrea Ferrero said.
He also noted that alternative materials cost more than three times what plastic costs, but it is worth it to be eco-friendly.
In total, committee members approached 28 restaurants to take part in the campaign. One of the first businesses that signed the pledge was Great Harvest Bread Company. Owner Pablo Teodoro said that by the time they signed the pledge last year, they had already stopped handing out straws and even started using strawless lids.
“I buy straws very, very, very infrequently now,” Teodoro said. He said that he is buying only using one tenth of the straws he used to.
Teodoro said he does not think straws are going to go away, but he appreciates that by joining the campaign, one less piece of plastic will end up in landfills or the environment.
“The [campaign] is great because it's one small, symbolic thing that we can do to help,” Teodoro said. “But I think that it's really just one little, teeny step in a long road that we need to take.”
Committee members plan to continue the campaign through next year and will introduce new research to restaurant owners who signed the pledge and will approach more restaurants to join.
Reach Abby Zimmardi at azimmardi@fauquier.com
