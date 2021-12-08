Warrenton residents still have questions about stormwater fees

One word came to Mark Nesfeder’s mind when he opened his Dec. 1 Town of Warrenton tax bill: “Unbelievable.”
Nesfeder was one of a group of Olde Gold Cup subdivision residents who had complained back in July that something was wrong with the $77.52 stormwater fees on their June tax bills. Their objections resulted in town officials agreeing that the fees were $34.64 too high; they met with 12 other homeowners' associations through the fall to explain the stormwater fees and correct still other errors.
Now Nesfeder had gotten the same wrong bill again. “The bottom line is, it's irresponsible to send out bills that are not correct,” he said.
The Town of Warrenton is winding up a year-long effort to impose a fee on residents to pay for stormwater runoff abatements. After two cycles of informational billing, the bills that went out in November – and are due Dec. 15 – were supposed to be correct.
But the town is running late with a promised spreadsheet to show residents how their fees were calculated. Deputy Public Works Director Paul Bernard had promised in an email last fall that it would be available before the December 2021 bills went out. Without it, residents cannot check if their fees are accurate. Meanwhile, some mortgage companies already have escrowed the fees billed in June that are now known to be wrong.
And while Nesfeder may be the only person who received an inaccurate December bill, it is impossible to know. The Fauquier Times reviewed the bills of three of his neighbors and found them to be accurate. In an email, Bernard confirmed the Nesfeder error and said it would be rectified, but did not respond to a question about whether he knew of other errors.
As for the calculations spreadsheet, Bernard said it would be posted on the town’s website “before the end of the month.” The fees are based on overhead imagery of the impervious square footage – including rooftops, driveways, decks and patios – on each lot. Based on the measurement of impervious covering, each parcel is assigned to one of three tiers and assigned a six-month fee — $33.30, $41.64 or $104.22, depending on the tier.
Residents of HOAs, however, may see an additional charge if the HOA owns and maintains any streets or sidewalks. Because they are impervious, a total fee is calculated for that pavement and it is divided equally among the homeowners. The basis for the June error in Olde Gold Cup was that the town thought the HOA owned a major street when it did not; the town said it would recalculate the fee.
But that did not end the arguments. The home of Steve Butland, the Olde Gold Cup association’s board president, was placed in Tier 3, presumably due to a wooden deck, swimming pool and patio in his back yard. But Butland argues that his deck and patio are permeable – that is, rainwater flows through them – and that he may be in the wrong tier. He has been waiting for the town to show him the measurements that justified his assignment to Tier 3. “I still haven’t seen it justified,” he said.
Complicating matters, some have already paid the erroneous June fee. Corinna O’Saben, the Olde Gold Cup board vice president, said when her June tax bill with the $77.52 stormwater fee was issued, her mortgage company sent her a notice saying they would have to raise her escrow amount to cover the new fee. So she paid the mortgage company even though she suspected the amount was wrong. In August, Bernard met with Olde Gold Cup residents and told them the fee on the June tax bill was wrong. “The whole situation just flat makes me irate,” O’Saben said.
The imposition of stormwater management fees starting with the December 2021 tax bill is the town’s way of raising roughly $800,000 a year to pay for the cost of implementing measures to cut pollution from stormwater runoff. The state has ordered jurisdictions to reduce pollutants in runoff by 40% of targeted levels by 2023 and 100% by 2028 to clean up the Chesapeake Bay.
Town and county officials have called this an “unfunded mandate,” and the town refers to the fee on its tax bills as a “state mandated stormwater fee.” However, state officials said in interviews last week that the state did not mandate stormwater fees for residents.
“Uh, no. That's not how that works. The state, the [municipal storm sewer] program doesn't mandate any utility fees for any program,” said Jeff Selengut, a Department of Environmental Quality official who oversees Warrenton’s stormwater permit. “The commonwealth, the DEQ — we don't get involved in any of that, that's strictly up to the localities.” He said the state does require the town pay a maintenance fee for its municipal sewer and stormwater program, but does not require that fees be paid by residents.
To pay for stormwater improvements, some localities tap their general fund or obtain state grants. Fauquier County charges property owners a flat fee of $13.64 annually. Others, like Warrenton, charge fees based on measuring some or all impervious cover on properties.
But that method, as Warrenton is finding out, is tricky. Trafford McRae, programs and budget manager for the City of Waynesboro, said when his city enacted a stormwater utility fee in 2015 it decided to count rooftops of houses and outbuildings, but not measure driveways and decks and patios.
“And we made that decision just because it was going to take a lot more staff time and resources to pull in what we didn't feel like was going to change that much based on the tiers that we have,” he said. ”It’s made the implementation simpler on our side. It’s easy to explain to residents, and it seems equitable, you know.”
