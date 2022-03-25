The Warrenton Police Department and the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center will host a role reversal exercise called “See it in a Different Light” on Thursday, April 14. The program will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Warrenton Police Department training room, 333 Carriage House Lane, Warrenton.
A press release from the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center explained that “See It in A Different Light” aims to educate the public -- through interactive role reversal exercises – “about the complex role set that police officers must assume and about the complex skill set that they must master to ensure public and personal safety while performing their professional responsibilities.”
Participants will learn conflict resolution strategies that can be used to mitigate escalation during a heated interaction, said the release.
The program is free. The registration period will be open until April 1. For more information and to register, those interested may visit https://piedmontdisputeresolution.org/warrenton-police-department-see-it-in-a-different-light-role-reversal
