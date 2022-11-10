The mayoral race in Warrenton is still too close to call because 54 provisional ballots will not be processed until Monday; the results could swing the race in favor of incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill or his challenger, Renard Carlos, a Warrenton Town Council member.
Of the votes counted so far, including all regular Election Day and absentee ballots, Nevill leads by only 18 votes. Nevill earned 2,050 votes to Carols’ 2,032. Fauquier County General Registrar and Director of Elections Alex Ables said Wednesday there are 54 provisional ballots for the town of Warrenton, which means either candidate could win.
Remington
In Remington, incumbent Mayor William Polk (105 votes) was just four votes ahead of challenger and former council member Devata Allison (101 votes). Six provisional ballots -- which could decide the winner -- were cast in Remington.
Ables explained that eligible provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots cast by mail will be added to the count after noon Monday, Nov. 14. Normally, he said, those ballots would be counted at noon Friday, Nov. 11, but since Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a state holiday, the deadline has been pushed.
Ballots yet to be counted
Valid, late-arriving absentee ballots are those that have been postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8 and arrive at the general registrar’s office by Nov. 14.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections website (https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/election-voter-faq/), a provisional ballot is a ballot provided at a polling location to record the vote of someone whose eligibility to vote cannot be confirmed on Election Day by election officials or the general registrar.
If the officers of election and general registrar cannot find a voter’s name in the pollbook or there is some other question regarding eligibility to vote, a provisional ballot is used. For instance, if a voter had been sent an absentee ballot and attempted to vote in person, or showed up at a polling location without an acceptable ID, they would be given a provisional ballot.
A provisional ballot is designed to protect the potential voter’s right to vote by allowing them to submit a ballot that will be counted if the underlying question of eligibility can be resolved, the VBOE website says.
Those who are told on Election Day that their vote is provisional must provide an acceptable ID by the deadline provided by an election officer in order for their vote to be counted.
