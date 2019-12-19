Ready for snow? The Town of Warrenton wants you to be.
The town’s Public Works department offered the following tips to help with snow-shoveling this winter:
- If possible, don’t park your car on the road.
- If you can wait, don’t shovel your driveway until Public Works is finished plowing.
- When shoveling your driveway down by the road, put snow to the right when facing the road. That way plows won’t throw it back on the driveway.
- When shoveling your sidewalk, don’t throw the snow in the road, otherwise you could get it back when the plows come through.
If you have a problem or any questions call the Public Works Shop at 540-347-1858.
