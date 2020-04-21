The area around the Warrenton Presbyterian Church at 91 Main Street in Warrenton was cordoned off this afternoon by town officials. The top section of the steeple on the older part of the church was damaged by high winds and could fall, said Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer.
“If the top part of the steeple were to fall, it would be very heavy and could pierce through the roof,” explained Schaeffer. So for now, no one is allowed in the old part of the structure (built in 1855) or on the second floor of the new section of the church (a 1999 addition).
The steeple has needed repairs for about a month, she said, and it “slipped a little when we had those heavy winds today.” She said the church has already been working on a plan to have the steeple repaired, “so they are ahead of the game.”
The Presbyterian Church has three options, said Schaeffer. They could continue to keep people out of that area, the steeple could be tied down and secured, or the church could start the repair process.
Schaeffer said there is no danger to the public since the courtyard and surrounding area is closed off and no one may enter.
“The church should be back to us with a plan to repair it within a day or two,” she said. For now, she said, “it’s a little like the leaning tower of Warrenton.”
