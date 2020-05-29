Yesterday afternoon, a black pickup truck was following a 15-year-old girl while she was jogging in the 300 block of Gay Road, according to the Warrenton Police Department. Police reported that the truck may have been displaying “Farm Use” tags.
The girl told police that she had seen the truck while jogging on Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, between 12:30 and 1 p.m.
Police reported that yesterday, the truck blocked half of the road where she was running; when she changed direction, the truck accelerated past her and blocked the road in the other direction.
The truck windows were tinted, so the girl was unable to provide a description of the driver, police said.
Homeowners in the area are asked to review their surveillance camera footage and contact Officer R.J. Kniatt at 540-347-1107; rkniatt@warrentonva.gov with any information.
(0) comments
