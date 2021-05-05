Warrenton police take Roll Call to the streets

Four Warrenton Police Department officers gathered in a tiny playground on Jackson Street early Monday morning. Amid the four children’s swings and a picnic table, they shared information they’d need for their day’s work. Sgt. J. Pierce discussed a computer update his officers needed to know about and gave them a heads up about a planned protest at Courthouse Square on Saturday.
The twice-a-day, public-facing gatherings have replaced the department’s regular roll calls at the police headquarters on Carriage House Lane.
Members of the Warrenton Police Department command staff were gathered one day, said public information officer Chai Fuller, and “we were talking about how the weather is getting warmer. Someone came up with the idea, ‘Hey, why don’t we have Roll Call out in the community?’”
Roll Call happens at the beginning of every shift, said Fuller, at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. It involves about four officers, including a sergeant who takes the lead. Officers use the time to learn where they’ll be working for the day, get updates on policy changes and notices about things to look out for.
Police Chief Mike Kochis said that the rolling Roll Call is “not just about engaging the community, but about involving them.”
He said the officers are taking the idea to heart. “One squad went and got breakfast at Café Torino and took it to Rady Park. Another got Chick-fil-A and had lunch outside talking to residents…. Our officers have taken it to the next level. When you do something like this, it’s a chance to sell your vision.”
During the Monday morning Roll Call, no one stopped by to chat with the officers. Children had already climbed onto school buses at the corner of Roebling Street, and maybe it was too early for most folks to go to work. But Sgt. Pierce said they have had residents come up to them when they are at Rady Park sometimes. “When we get lunch and take it to Rady Park, we’ve had some children come up to talk to us, and a woman walking her dog,” he said.
Kochis encourages residents to talk to officers when they see a Roll Call happening, or anytime they see members of the department out and about. “If you see officers in your community, walk up and talk to them. Ask questions. They are there for you.”
Roll Calls have been held on Haiti Street, at Eva Walker and Rady parks, on the greenway, at Falmouth Street and at Piedmont Street. Kochis said there have been concerns about speeding on Piedmont Street near Gold Cup Drive, so having four police officers there sends a strong message.
