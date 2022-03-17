Warrenton Police Department officers interviewed and released to their parents several juveniles allegedly shooting “splat guns” on March 17. One resident was struck — but not injured — by one of the small, water-based projectiles while walking in the area of Falmouth Street and East Shirley Avenue, according to WPD Public Information Officer Chai Fuller.
After the Thursday incident was reported to police, the juveniles were located nearby at Taylor Middle School. The battery-powered devices, also called “splatter guns,” were recovered and turned over to law enforcement, said Fuller. No other information regarding the juveniles involved will be released, she said.
Splat guns shoot beads that start out tiny, but grow to the size of peas when hydrated in water before loading. The beads are shot in a spray and burst on impact. According to an advertisement for the Surge splat gun – the version confiscated by the WPD — the shooting experience is similar to that of a paintball gun, “but with less mess.”
The description of the “Surge” splat gun on Walmart’s website says that the device “provides just enough sting to make it exciting!”
Fuller added that the WPD has received numerous complaints about juveniles frequenting Old Town businesses, harassing customers and damaging property, though she noted that it is not clear if the juveniles involved in this incident have also been involved in the prior incidents in Old Town.
Deja Brew Cafe, on Main Street in Old Town, posted on its Facebook page March 7, “I'm sorry to report that we have had to ban unaccompanied minors from the dining room. They can come in and order to go, but they cannot sit in the dining room, unless an adult takes responsibility for them and checks in with the barista.
“We have a group of kids from Taylor Middle School that have caused hundreds of dollars in damage at this point, from a destroyed customer laptop to a destroyed guitar, indecent exposure and everything in between.
“If you know your child was part of this, please come forward and save us the time. It will come out eventually.”
Fuller said, “The Warrenton Police Department reminds you that any incident can be reported whether it is a crime or not. When in doubt call us out.”
