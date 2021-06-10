Warrenton Police officers lead the way to raise money for Special Olympics

The Warrenton Police Department hosted the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics the morning of June 9. Twenty-one members of the WPD team – town employees from Town Hall, the WARF and the WPD -- participated in the 5K run/walk along with five residents. Spokeswoman Officer Chai Fuller said, “We had all ages come out and run with us. It was great that everyone could come together during this time to enjoy a good morning run for a great cause. The run was challenging since we incorporated hills… and the humidity.”
Fuller said that the Torch Run was not planned as one specific event due to COVID-19 restrictions; it runs through the week of June 7 to 12. Individuals can run at their own convenience and track their miles throughout the week using the Strava app.
Fuller said, “We chose to organize an in-person Torch Run at the WARF on June 9 to encourage citizens to come and run with officers.”
There are 11 officers on the team; four participated Wednesday, with two officers riding the route on bikes. Some participants walked.
Fuller said that Special Olympics reached out to the town squad “because they saw that we were putting on many other events. We had never partnered with Special Olympics before, so we jumped on the opportunity as soon as it was presented to us. The Torch Run is an event that is put on by law enforcement agencies all over the country. There are many more events to come that we will join Special Olympics in, and [some that we will] create ourselves to raise more money.” The WPD has raised $1,799 so far for Special Olympics.
Fuller said after the run, “Andrea Rodman, track and field coach for Liberty High School ran a 25-minute 5K this morning. She smoked everyone!”
