You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrenton Police officers lead the way to raise money for Special Olympics

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_torch run 5k-1_20210609.jpg

Siblings Madelyn Granger and Cooper Schaeffer, both of Warrenton, race across the finish line.

 Coy Ferrell

The Warrenton Police Department hosted the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics the morning of June 9. Twenty-one members of the WPD team – town employees from Town Hall, the WARF and the WPD -- participated in the 5K run/walk along with five residents. Spokeswoman Officer Chai Fuller said, “We had all ages come out and run with us. It was great that everyone could come together during this time to enjoy a good morning run for a great cause. The run was challenging since we incorporated hills… and the humidity.”

photo_ft_news_torch run 5k-4_20210609.jpg

Warrenton Police Department Public Information Officer Chai Fuller celebrates as she crosses the finish line with Warrenton Town Councilwoman Heather Sutphin and Assistant to the Warrenton Police Chief Jennifer Bush.

Fuller said that the Torch Run was not planned as one specific event due to COVID-19 restrictions; it runs through the week of June 7 to 12. Individuals can run at their own convenience and track their miles throughout the week using the Strava app.

Fuller said, “We chose to organize an in-person Torch Run at the WARF on June 9 to encourage citizens to come and run with officers.”

There are 11 officers on the team; four participated Wednesday, with two officers riding the route on bikes. Some participants walked.

photo_ft_news_torch run 5k-3_20210609.jpg

Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer and daughter Morgan ran in Wednesday’s Torch Run.

Fuller said that Special Olympics reached out to the town squad “because they saw that we were putting on many other events. We had never partnered with Special Olympics before, so we jumped on the opportunity as soon as it was presented to us. The Torch Run is an event that is put on by law enforcement agencies all over the country. There are many more events to come that we will join Special Olympics in, and [some that we will] create ourselves to raise more money.” The WPD has raised $1,799 so far for Special Olympics.

Fuller said after the run, “Andrea Rodman, track and field coach for Liberty High School ran a 25-minute 5K this morning. She smoked everyone!”

photo_ft_news_torch run 5k-6_20210609.jpg

Participants in Wednesday's 5K Torch Run to raise money for the Special Olympics bask in the glory of a job well done.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2021 is Here!

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..