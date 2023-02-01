Warrenton Police Officer Maribeth Howser was on duty on a super-hot summer day in 2022 when she heard a call from dispatchers about a “sad woman next to bridge.” Howser wasn’t sure what to make of it. What bridge? A sad woman?
At first, she felt no real sense of urgency. Two officers already were working the call, but Howser decided to go too, always ready to learn more. She had been on the force for about a year.
The 25-year-old officer soon became instrumental in saving the life of the woman, who was beyond sad. Her name is being withheld for her privacy. The woman had been thinking of jumping off a bridge in Warrenton to end her life. For her life-saving help, Howser recently received the VFW Law Enforcement Public Servant Citation, an award from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9835.
Howser does not enjoy the limelight and was humble about the help she provided. “I feel like anyone can be empathetic to someone being suicidal,” she said. “I don’t know what the professional thing to say was,” she said. “I just know she needed to hear the truth.
“It’s just pain that you want to stop,” Howser said of people who are thinking of ending their lives. “And then just the fact of feeling so lonely and that you just need to hear that someone is going to be there for you.”
On that day in July, Howser pulled up beside the other two police cars and saw her colleagues talking to a woman. From the body language at a distance, it looked as if everyone were sight-seeing, Howser said. That perception changed as she realized the woman had climbed over a barrier meant to keep people from falling or jumping from the bridge.
She could hear the woman talking. “She doesn’t want to live anymore. She is wondering if the height is enough to kill her,” said Howser, who quickly realized she knows the woman. Howser had arrested her on drug charges a year earlier, and the woman and Howser had a court date coming up in a few days.
“Hey,” she called out to the woman. “It’s me.” Howser wasn’t sure if she was the best person to help, given the arrest, or if the woman even would remember her.
She did. “Officer Howser, you arrested me,” the woman said. “The next thing out of her mouth was, ‘You saved my life.’”
As it turned out, the arrest had given woman a chance to get clean and create a plan for her life. However, some extremely difficult personal circumstances had led her to thoughts of suicide and to the bridge. She had scratches on her neck and days-old cuts on her wrists deep enough to expose tendons.
Although Howser lacked the specialized Critical Intervention Training that officers undergo to help people suffering a mental-health crisis, she has lost many friends to suicide. She thought about what she would have said to those friends had she been with them when they were hurting.
She said she would want them to know, “Do you really want to die, or do you just want to stop hurting?” Those are the words she shared with the woman on the bridge. “That puts a lot of things in perspective for someone with the mindset of ‘I can’t do anything. I am at this low point in my life,’” Howser said. “It’s an emotional pain that they can’t verbalize and that they can’t process.”
The two women quickly developed a rapport. Howser and the two other officers were able to get the woman to safety. “The first thing that happened is her and I just hugged each other.” Howser is tough, and hugs are not part of police protocol, but the moment called for humanity over protocol.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Fauquier Hospital. Howser and one of the other officers on the scene later visited the woman at the hospital several times.
In addition, Howser made sure that the woman’s court date was adjusted so she would not face additional charges for failing to show up while she was hospitalized.
Howser found and saved an Instagram post the woman made but didn’t tell her about. The woman posted, “She’s arrested me three or four times in the last year, and I know if I didn’t break the law, she wouldn’t have arrested me, but I’m thankful and grateful for the run-ins that I’ve had with her because I’m getting better. She saved my life.
“I wanted to call her and thank her and give her my appreciation for my life and her compassion,” the woman says in the Instagram post. “She’s a wonderful one.”
Howser said she keeps the post on her phone and looks at it when she’s having a bad day.
VFW Post 9835 community service award winners
Seven public servants were recognized Jan. 19 at a ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9835 in Warrenton. Post Commander Tony Lunn was assisted during the ceremony by former commander Jeff Dombroff, who provided the testimonials for each award winner.
Julie Curry, social studies teacher at Auburn Middle School and chair of the social studies department
Curry was selected as the Auburn Middle School Teacher of the Year and was responsible for the development and implementation of a structure for beginning educator mentoring and revision of the school division’s 8th grade world geography performance assessment. She was also selected as VFW’s District 8 Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Heather Hertrich, emergency communications assistant supervisor for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office
After starting six years ago as a trainee in the sheriff’s office’s communication center, Hertrich has “risen to the rank of assistant shift supervisor, training new hires. She has taken many high priority calls including structure fires and homicides. In 2022, she was involved with handling a bank robbery. ... Her calm demeanor and knowledge of the county and surrounding areas permitted them to quickly locate the vehicle involved in the robbery.”
Master Deputy Sheriff Frank Haldeman, field training officer for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office
Haldeman “is a team leader at the Fauquier County Circuit Court and is also a field training officer helping deputies in all divisions when they need additional training or resources. He also assists with the Working Together Committee to collect items for the local food banks.”
Officer Maribeth Howser, Warrenton Police Department
“Officer Howser’s performance in a situation that could have resulted in unfortunate consequences is a tribute to her skills, knowledge and compassion and reflects the highest credit upon herself, the Warrenton Police Department and law enforcement professionals everywhere.”
Firefighter Joseph B. Saffer, of the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company
Saffer is a certified firefighter and EMT. His business background has also been valuable to the department. An at-large member on the company’s board of directors, “he is often found after hours at the station assisting with staffing and working in the areas of public education and community services. He took charge of overseeing and dealing with Moffett Manor – a large 55-plus apartment complex owned by the department.”
Scott Chamberlain, technician II with Fauquier County Department of Fire and Rescue & Emergency Management
“With a broad knowledge base and experience gained from decades of overseeing operations at Washington Dulles & Ronald Reagan Airports, Chamberlain has chosen, in retirement, to give back to his community as a paramedic. ... He serves as a trainer and maintains his commitment to serve the community from an ambulance or fire engine in the field.”
Former Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis, currently chief of police for the Charlottesville Police Department
Kochis served as chief of police in Warrenton from February 2020 to January 2023. Dombroff praised Kochis’ style of community policing, which fostered trust and communication in the community.
