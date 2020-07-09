An officer with the Warrenton Police Department is under investigation stemming from an alleged 2015 incident occurring "within the department," according to a July 9 press release from Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis.
"The alleged incident does not involve any form of contact between the officer and the public," the release said. Department officials have only "recently" learned of the alleged incident.
The investigation has been referred to the Virginia State Police "[t]o ensure a fair and independent investigation." The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
"Any form of alleged misconduct by one of our employees either now or in the past are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated," Kochis said in the release.
