Warrenton Police Department Officer Hannah Stewart, 23, heard the crash before she saw it. She was nearby on another call when a girl with a bright “Student Driver” bumper sticker on her vehicle ran a stop sign and hit a car driven by an older gentleman.
Neither driver was injured, and no passengers were in the vehicles, but both cars displayed twisted metal, smashed panels and deployed airbags. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
“I know it was my fault,” the girl told Stewart in a slightly quavering voice.
“That’s why they call them accidents,” Stewart said. “Everyone is OK. That is the most important thing.”
The girl’s mother arrived at the scene, took one look at her daughter’s vehicle, and hugged the girl tightly. Stewart gave the young driver a warning instead of issuing a citation. “It’s officer discretion,” Stewart said. The details of the accident would be part of the paperwork she files on every call she takes during her 12-hour shift, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Being a woman has not held back Stewart’s career in law enforcement, she said.
Nationwide statistics tell a different story. Just 12% of law enforcement officers are women, and only 3% of women have leadership positions, according to the 30 X 30 Initiative, an effort to increase underrepresentation of women in policing.
The Warrenton Police Department is doing better than that — much better. Twenty-five percent, or seven of 28 sworn officers, are women, said Officer Rachel Shockey, public information officer for the Warrenton Police Department. Five of those have been hired this year, and more may be coming. “The chief is fully on board with having an equal mix of female and male officers,” Shockey said. The Warrenton Police Department has one woman in leadership, a corporal.
“I don’t really feel as if I’m treated differently because of being a female, in the community or within the department,” Stewart said. She is the youngest officer on the force, hired by the Warrenton Police Department when she was 20. She graduated from the police academy when she was 21.
She looked for jobs in larger jurisdictions, but then she saw that Warrenton was hiring. “I was like, OK, I’ve never really heard of Warrenton, but I’ll check it out.” She liked the town — still does.
The road to Warrenton
Stewart has the job she has wanted since she was a child. She had a very difficult childhood, including a problematic relationship with her mother, and the arrival of law enforcement at her childhood home in Florida meant the chaos in her life ebbed, at least for a time. “I always looked up to them,” Stewart said of police.
Eventually, her father gained full custody of Stewart and her two sisters, and they grew up in Florida, where her father taught her to shoot. The family moved to Virginia for a time for her father’s job.
The physical requirements for the job are not tough for Stewart. She wears 30 to 40 pounds of gear during her shift, including a bullet-proof vest, radio, gun and more. Wearing all that weight can make the job sweaty, though, she admitted.
After the traffic accident, Stewart was called to help a caseworker trying to get help for a potentially suicidal man who did not want to come out of his apartment house to talk. However, there were children in the apartment building, and they were happy to see the police. The kids received stickers. They were all smiles. They waved.
The man never came out, and the police, including Stewart, left.
Warrenton is small — 4.5 square miles — and the police tend to interact with the same people over and over. “For the most part, we have the same individuals that we come in contact with,” Stewart said. Sometimes, the stories have happy endings, and Stewart hangs onto those. She recalled one man she saw multiple times for overdosing, disorderly conduct and similar issues.
“I found out that he now has a job, and he’s doing well,” she said. “Stuff like that makes me happy. I was running calls where he was overdosing or being disorderly on some type of narcotic, and now he’s working, making money and doing well for himself.
“He was doing good, so that makes me happy knowing we’re making a difference, even if it’s one person at a time.”
Knowing the people who live here came in handy another time this summer, when Stewart and another female officer helped talk a woman down from a bridge. The woman was threatening to jump, and she had deep cuts on her wrists. Stewart and the other female officer knew the woman from other calls and were able to establish a rapport that ended with the woman safely off the bridge and in the hospital.
Sometimes, women are better able to help other women in crises, Stewart said. “If the person in crisis is a female, they sometimes feel more comfortable talking to a female.” Stewart and the other officer who talked the woman off the bridge went to visit her at the hospital, where she was being treated for her cuts and was being held for a psychiatric evaluation.
After the car accident and the mental-health call, Stewart was called to Main Street in Old Town, where a man who appeared to be drunk was walking around shouting at people, including the police.
As Stewart and two other officers handcuffed him, he shouted that the police had ruined his life over a past marijuana arrest. Stewart was unfazed. “You have to take your emotions out of it,” she said afterword. “You wake up, get ready for work and leave your emotions at home.” The man was charged with being drunk in public.
Stewart is trained for whatever the streets of Warrenton throw at her. “Every call could be dangerous. You never know what to expect,” she said. “At least with me, when I get a call, I run it through my head, OK, this is what could happen, this is how I could handle it, and sometimes it just turns out way different than I expected.”
Being a police officer will not stand in the way of Stewart’s plans for her private life. Her boyfriend is a firefighter undergoing treatment for cancer. She is very careful not to expose him to any illnesses, including COVID.
“When I get home, I douse myself down in the car with Lysol, and I have bottles of hand sanitizer everywhere,” she said. “My hands are so dry.”
She is looking forward to getting married and someday starting a family with her boyfriend, who will finish his cancer treatment in October.
Stewart thinks she will remain in law enforcement for her whole career. “I don’t see myself doing anything else.”
