PHOTO_FT_news_hannah 5_081022.jpg

Warrenton Police Officer Hannah Stewart at the scene of a traffic crash Aug. 10

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Colleen LaMay

About the series

This is the second in a series of stories about female first responders in Fauquier County; read the first story here. A Fauquier Times reporter rode along with Officer Hannah Stewart twice — in late July and early August.

Warrenton Police Department Officer Hannah Stewart, 23, heard the crash before she saw it. She was nearby on another call when a girl with a bright “Student Driver” bumper sticker on her vehicle ran a stop sign and hit a car driven by an older gentleman.

Neither driver was injured, and no passengers were in the vehicles, but both cars displayed twisted metal, smashed panels and deployed airbags. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

PHOTO_FT_news_hannah 4_081022.jpg

Warrenton Police Officer Hannah Stewart talks to a young driver at the scene of a traffic crash Aug. 10.
PHOTO_FT_news_hannah 1_081022.jpg

Warrenton Police Officer Hannah Stewart at the scene of a traffic crash Aug. 10

