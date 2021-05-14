Warrenton police investigate Main Street burglary

This morning at about 3:30, Warrenton Police Department officers responded to a report of a burglary at Drum & Strum Music store, 102 Main Street. When officers arrived, they found that the front door glass had been shattered with a large rock, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the WPD. Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that a gray, square, cash box was taken, she said.
As part of their investigation, detectives are looking for any business owners or others who have surveillance cameras operating nearby. They are asked to contact Det. M. Hays at (540)347-1107 ext. 245, mhays@warrentonva.gov.
