The Warrenton Police Department and the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center are teaming up to offer an interactive educational experience that will allow participants to put themselves in the shoes of police officers.
The “See it in a Different Light” program will invite 10 residents (18 and older) to complete role reversal exercises with police officers. The first session will take place Thursday, Feb. 18, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Warrenton Police Department.
Officer Chai Fuller of the WPD said that the first hour or so of the session will be an introduction to officer safety and procedures. “We’ll teach everyone how to use the radio, too. Then we’ll get into a real-life scenario,” she said.
For the first few months, Fuller said, the scenario will be a variation on an investigation of a suspicious person at night. She said that during training session for the program, organizers tried out six different scenarios.
See it in a Different Light aims to educate the public about the varied set of skills that police officers must employ and the complex decisions they must make in the field – all while protecting public and personal safety and performing their professional responsibilities. Participants will learn conflict resolution strategies designed to mitigate escalation during a heating interaction.
Fuller explained that a retired police officer will play the role of the suspicious person. Participants will work in pairs, use the police radio to communicate with dispatch – played by dispatch personnel -- and then go outside to deal with the “suspicious person.”
There will be no physical interactions, but Fuller said “we’ll try to make it as real as possible.”
She added, “After the encounters, we’ll regroup and evaluate.”
The program is free. Those interested may register at www.piedmontdisputeresolution.org through Feb. 4. Participants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will be held on the third Thursday of every other month.
