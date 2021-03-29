Warrenton police help U.S. marshals serve warrants to alleged ‘fugitive from justice’

Warrenton Police Department officers assisted the U.S. Marshals Service this morning in executing several “fugitive from justice” warrants on a 24-year-old Warrenton woman.
A fugitive from justice is someone who has been charged with a crime in one state, but then is found in another state. The warrant executed Monday will allow the suspect to be extradited to Maryland, where the warrant had been signed by the governor.
Diamond Robinson, 24, was arrested on the warrants and is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
