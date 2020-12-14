The Warrenton Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying suspects in string of vehicle break-ins that occurred in multiple Warrenton neighborhoods Saturday night to Sunday morning.
A press release Monday included images of three suspects from a convenience store's security video. Members of the public who may be able to identify suspects are asked to contact Det. Hays at 540-347-1107 ext. 245 or at mhays@warrentonva.gov.
"Multiple unlocked vehicles were entered, rummaged through and property taken" on Estate Avenue, Amber Circle, Boundary Lane, Fishback Court, Pinnacle Court, Highland Towne Lane, Black Sweep Road and Fox Chase Street, the press release said.
The police department is also asking that residents in the affected areas review home surveillance video for possible evidence.
