You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrenton police Community Action Team issues statement on fair policing

  • Updated
  • 0
warrenton police department

As we approach one year since the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd  the nation is currently watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, and in the wake of other recent and disturbing encounters between law enforcement officers and citizens like Caron Nazario and Daunte Wright, the Community Action Team feels it important to communicate with our community about the steps we have taken on the local level to ensure your police department is following 21st-century best policing practices.

The Warrenton Police Department formed the Community Action Team in June of 2020 after realizing it was no longer enough to simply engage our community but that we needed to start involving our community in their police department's actions. The team is comprised of community leaders and citizen stakeholders who meet monthly to review the police department's policies and update them as needed. The CAT Team is proud to say that early on we wrote and implemented numerous policies, some of which the Commonwealth of Virginia later mandated for all law enforcement agencies.

Over the last year, the CAT Team has written and/or updated the following policies:

  • Requiring officers to intervene and report misconduct.
  • Banning chokeholds and neck restraints.
  • Mandating the release of body camera footage during critical incidents within a certain period of time.
  • Mandating the release of traffic and investigatory stop data to the public via a community policing data collection policy.

The recent events involving U.S. Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario at the hands of two Windsor Police Department officers and the death of Daunte Wright due to Brooklyn Center Police Department Officer Kim Potter's actions have once again put law enforcement under the spotlight of scrutiny, and rightfully so. As we watch the aftermath of these events unfold, the Citizens of Warrenton should know that the CAT Team continues its work to ensure the Warrenton Police Department is committed to following 21st-century best policing practices.

Pastor Vincent Holland

Mary Correia

Dr. Ellsworth Weaver

Bob Oveissi

Trey Austin

Betty Compton

Pastor Keith McCullough

John Thompson

Kristeena Kenny

Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..