Warrenton police Community Action Team issues statement on fair policing

As we approach one year since the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd the nation is currently watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, and in the wake of other recent and disturbing encounters between law enforcement officers and citizens like Caron Nazario and Daunte Wright, the Community Action Team feels it important to communicate with our community about the steps we have taken on the local level to ensure your police department is following 21st-century best policing practices.
The Warrenton Police Department formed the Community Action Team in June of 2020 after realizing it was no longer enough to simply engage our community but that we needed to start involving our community in their police department's actions. The team is comprised of community leaders and citizen stakeholders who meet monthly to review the police department's policies and update them as needed. The CAT Team is proud to say that early on we wrote and implemented numerous policies, some of which the Commonwealth of Virginia later mandated for all law enforcement agencies.
Over the last year, the CAT Team has written and/or updated the following policies:
- Requiring officers to intervene and report misconduct.
- Banning chokeholds and neck restraints.
- Mandating the release of body camera footage during critical incidents within a certain period of time.
- Mandating the release of traffic and investigatory stop data to the public via a community policing data collection policy.
The recent events involving U.S. Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario at the hands of two Windsor Police Department officers and the death of Daunte Wright due to Brooklyn Center Police Department Officer Kim Potter's actions have once again put law enforcement under the spotlight of scrutiny, and rightfully so. As we watch the aftermath of these events unfold, the Citizens of Warrenton should know that the CAT Team continues its work to ensure the Warrenton Police Department is committed to following 21st-century best policing practices.
Pastor Vincent Holland
Mary Correia
Dr. Ellsworth Weaver
Bob Oveissi
Trey Austin
Betty Compton
Pastor Keith McCullough
John Thompson
Kristeena Kenny
Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis
